"I am living a nightmare,quot;: the oil industry prepares for devastation

HOUSTON – Workers at the Marathon Petroleum refinery in Gallup, N.M., are closing the valves. Oil companies in West Texas are paying early termination fees to hire employees instead of drilling new wells. And in Montana, producers are closing wells and cutting wages and benefits.
Just a few months ago, the American oil industry succeeded in its quest for energy independence, making the United States the world's largest oil producer for the first time in decades. But that euphoria has given way to despair, as the coronavirus has affected the economy, destroying demand for gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel while cars are parked at driveways and planes are dispatched to remote fields and runways.
The oil industry has seen many booms and busts, but prices have never collapsed like they have this week. Monday, a closely watched price fell below zero, meaning some traders had to pay others to get the crude oil out of their hands. That price, for May delivery, rebounded on Tuesday, but not close to the levels at which oil companies can make a profit. At the same time, the price of oil for June delivery was halved to about $ 10 a barrel.
"I am living a nightmare," said Ben Sheppard, president of the Permian Basin Petroleum Association, which represents companies in the Texas and New Mexico area that became the the most productive oil field in the world last year.
In Midland, Texas, the epicenter of the oil shale boom in the past decade, the parking lots of companies like Chevron, Diamondback and Apache are empty, aside from the dispersal of pump trucks. Executives work from home, huddled with colleagues and board members to decide how quickly to shut down production and fire workers. Oil giants like Exxon Mobil have It slashed its exploration and production budgets for 2020 by almost a third, and that was before the total collapse of the oil price earlier this week.
Many smaller oil companies are expected to seek bankruptcy protection in the coming months after spending years borrowing billions of dollars to mine and move crude. Production companies have According to Moody’s Investors Service, debts due between 2020 and 2024 for $ 86 billion, and pipeline companies have an additional $ 123 billion that they have to pay or refinance during the same period.
"We are concerned that the current messy market has negatively damaged the industry," said Ben Luckock, co-director of oil trading at Trafigura, a large exporter of US crude. "In the short term, some form of government assistance is likely to be needed because the price levels we are currently negotiating with are unsustainable for US producers."
Reverberations to other industries could be significant. A decade or two ago, low oil prices would serve to boost the American economy by reducing energy costs. But the oil industry has become so big and important – it directly and indirectly employs 10 million people – that its problems will hit many types of businesses hard, including the manufacturers who build their equipment, the steel companies that make their pipelines. and banks and hedge funds that lend you money.
President Trump has said he is ready to help American oil and gas companies, a position reiterated on Tuesday. But the policies he and other administration officials have proposed – imposing tariffs on foreign oil or filling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve – would do so little that their impact would amount to rounding error.
Simply put, the global oil industry is producing far more oil than the world needs, an excess of 30 million barrels per day. Even if the federal government started buying oil for the reserve right away, it could absorb only half a million barrels a day, or less than 2 percent of global excess production.
Some industry executives had pinned their hopes on the Texas Railroad Commission, asking it to wield a power it has not used since 1973 to compel state oil companies to cut production. But the commission, which regulates the industry there, declined to do so at a video conference meeting Tuesday, with two of its three commissioners saying they needed more legal advice before making a decision.
All the time, excess oil continues to grow. And the refineries, the buckets and the pipes of the storage tanks are Rapidly filling to the brim, while oceanic tankers carrying up to 300 million barrels of oil float or sail in the form of eights waiting for buyers.
Oil tanker operators, who can earn more than $ 100,000 a day to charter their ships, may be the only ones making money right now.
With 73 employees, Texland Petroleum, a producer in the Permian Basin with 1,211 wells, is typical of hundreds of independent companies that represent the backbone of the industry, especially in rural areas of Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and North Dakota. In business since 1973, he has survived several recessions, but has always managed to sell his oil at prices that have allowed him to at least break even.
That is no longer true. At least four customers have canceled purchases in the past few days. A client canceled contracts in force on May 1 for 2,000 barrels per day, nearly 30 percent of the company's production.
"It is a sad time for our business, that is absolutely certain," said Jim Wilkes, president of Texland. "The future is very cloudy right now because the price is below our production costs."
Mr. Wilkes decided to close all production and end all sales on May 1. Closing the wells is a costly and laborious process, he explained, as workers are required to treat well linings with chemicals so they don't corrode once the oil stops flowing. And there is no guarantee that a closed well can restart and make it pump as much oil as before.
Mr. Wilkes said he did not plan to fire anyone, at least not now, because he took a loan from the Small Business Administration to pay his workers for two months, at which point the loan will be forgiven. But you are not sure what you will do after that.
"April is going to be terrible, but May will be impossible," he said.
Montalban Oil & Gas Operations, a company with 200 wells in Montana, plans to close all of its wells in 10 days when its executives hope to run out of storage space. It has cut its payroll by 25 percent, and its president, Patrick Montalbán, and other top executives have cut 50 percent.
In addition to worrying about the future, Montalbán said he had been storing bottles of $ 6 chardonnay, his favorite drink.
"It's a bloodbath out there; can you imagine less than $ 37 a barrel? He said, referring to the price at which oil fell on Monday." There is something wrong with that market. It is ridiculous. "
Oil companies generally employ service companies to drill and frack, so the slowdown is particularly painful for those companies: Halliburton, Baker Hughes, and Schlumberger. Service companies have cut payrolls and budgets in recent weeks, as have the thousands of smaller contractors who deal with things like spill cleanup, seismic testing, and trucking supplies.
Offshore drillers, who had done a good business in the past three years, have plummeted, with delays in investment decisions and platform contracts canceled. Diamond Offshore missed an interest payment on its debts last week and has hired legal and financial advisers for a possible restructuring.
Latshaw Drilling, a company active in Texas and Oklahoma, has laid off 300 of its 500 employees in the past six weeks. It is operating six of its 41 platforms and will launch an additional platform next week. Trent Latshaw, the company's president, said he was confident the industry would eventually return after the virus has been domesticated.
"If for some reason Latshaw Drilling fails to get through this," said Latshaw, "the good Lord has something else planned for me."
