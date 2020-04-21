"I am living a nightmare,quot;: the oil industry prepares for devastation

The oil industry has seen many booms and busts, but prices have never collapsed like they have this week. Monday, a closely watched price fell below zero, meaning some traders had to pay others to get the crude oil out of their hands. That price, for May delivery, rebounded on Tuesday, but not close to the levels at which oil companies can make a profit. At the same time, the price of oil for June delivery was halved to about $ 10 a barrel.