How to celebrate Earth Day 2020 online

April 22, 2020 marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, the annual celebration of the environmental movement. In 1970, according to EarthDay.org, about 20 million Americans came together to demand greater attention to protecting the planet. Since then, activists from around the world have gathered every year to celebrate the day.

Ironically, this year's Earth Day will take place during one of the most widespread and deadly pandemics the world has seen for generations. As a result, any in-person meeting or other event has had to be canceled, but that doesn't mean we can't celebrate the occasion while taking refuge on the spot.

There are over a thousand different programs from around the world listed on the Earth Day website. Unless otherwise stated, everything will take place tomorrow, Wednesday, April 22. A sample includes:

Earth Day Live 2020

A variety of activists, along with entertainment and political celebrities, will offer debates, performances, teachings and suggestions for action on the website of the Earth Day movement office. This will take place for 24 hours. Participants include Pope Francis, Steve Ballmer, Elizabeth Warren, and Dave Matthews.

Animation and poetry for our 50th Earth Day

This is a program of 10 animated short films by professional animators, college students, and children, all from the Pacific Northwest and curated by artist and entertainer Marilyn Zornado. They will be available from 8 a.m. ET from April 22 until 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 26.

Earth Day 2020 Art Model

An "international telematics festival,quot; with live performances by a variety of multimedia artists will begin at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, April 21 and will continue through Wednesday, April 22 at 8 p.m. ET.

Image courtesy of Jupiter Artland

Jupiter Artland in Minecraft

In a World Earth Day sculpture challenge, Jupiter Artland and the Napier University Interaction Design Center at Edinburgh are inviting young people to explore sculptures by professional artists and build their own sculptures. The winning design will join the permanent Jupiter collection.

Morphosis by Max Cooper and Memo Akten

This seven-minute YouTube event described as "a meditative study of the seemingly infinite nature of space and the natural physical structure,quot; will take place on Wednesday at 3PM ET.

Earth Week Keynote: Nalini Nadkarni

The UVM Environmental Program and the Gund Institute sponsor a talk by Nalini Nadkarni, the pioneer of tree canopy ecology, from 4:30 to 6:30 PM.

This is just a very small sample. There is a wide range of other events that happen. For example: invitations for children to submit art or participate in singing, classes on rooftop gardens in Nepal and a climate workshop for students in Belarus.

To find something you might be interested in joining, you can visit the Earth Day 2020 event page, where you can click on an event on a world map or on a page through an event calendar. You can also filter events by type, age group, and language, or (if you haven't already) add your own event.