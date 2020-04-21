How the port city of Ecuador became an epicenter of the coronavirus

Men wrapped in PPE wrap plastic around a coffin in the back of a truck. OUTSIDE A HOSPITAL IN GUAYAQUIL, ECUADOR, A FAMILY SEALS HIS FATHER'S COFFEE WITH A PLASTIC WRAP. DEAD FAMILY: $ 60 to buy equipment to enter (the hospital) and wrap the coffin. Here there is no help for anyone. CAMERA – What findings, positive COVID? DEAD FAMILY – Lung failure, that anyone in the world can have. Why? So they can keep COVID deaths low. Government agency collectors sequence MANY PEOPLE IN GUAYAQUIL BLAME THE GOVERNMENT FOR FAILING TO MISS THE CORONAVIRUS SPREAD AND FACING THE THOUSANDS OF BODIES THAT HAVE ACCUMULATED IN THE AFTERNOON. GUAYAQUIL HAS SUFFERED ARGUABLY THE SMALL PEATIVE OF DEATH OF COVIDS IN LATIN AMERICA. THE THING IS: ECUADOR HAD ACTED BEFORE ITS NEIGHBORS TO CLOSE THE BORDERS AND ORDER A STRICT QUARANTINE. So what went wrong? TITLE – ECUADOR: ANATOMY OF AN EPIDEMIC UGC CLIP 1 – That Ecuador became infected when the first infected person arrived here! UGC CLIP 2 – More than three days have passed that we have been calling … Map graphic overlay dispatch; drone shots on newly built graves FROM THE BEGINNING, THE ONE TWO QUICK CONTAGION PUNCH AND THE ASTONISHING DEATH HEAVY CAPTURED LOCAL AND NATIONAL PROTECTION OFFICERS The Minister of Health, Catalina Ardamuño, announces the first case; Photo of Bella Lamilla at the Guayaquil airport on February 14, 2020 ON FEBRUARY 27, DOCTORS IN GUAYAQUIL DIAGNOSED THE FIRST PATIENT OF THE COVID-19 IN THE COUNTRY. BELLA LAMILLA, A 71 YEAR OLD RETIRED TEACHER KNOWN AS A "ZERO PATIENT,quot;. DR. ESTEBAN ORTIZ-PRADO – She lived in Spain, passed through the Guayaquil airport and drove through her hometown. DR. ESTEBAN ORTIZ-PRADO IS A MEDICAL INVESTIGATOR WHO HELPS ADVISE THE GOVERNMENT ON THE PANDEMIC. ORTIZ-PRADO (via Zoom) – He visited all his relatives. He returned to Guayaquil and found medical services in Guayaquil at a private clinic. She got very bad. She entered the ICU unit. Five days later, she received the diagnosis. So two doctors from that first clinic also had positive results. Because no one knew. TOOK 13 DAYS TO DIAGNOSE LAMILLA WITH CORONAVIRUSES. AND AT THAT TIME, HE INFECTED MANY OTHER PEOPLE, INCLUDING MANY OF HIS FAMILY, PHOTOGRAPHS HERE IN 2019. AT ALL, THREE MEMBERS OF THE FAMILY DIED, INCLUDING BEAUTIFUL SAME. ORTIZ-PRADO (via Zoom): It was the third largest distributor in the world at the time. She likes 17 fully infected people, she confirmed. But we know the culture in Ecuador, before obtaining the diagnosis the virus could have spread more. We lost track right there. Animated map of 6 Iberia flights from Madrid to Guayaquil between February 14 and 29 AFTER HE ARRIVED, LAMILLA STAYED AT THE HOUSE OF HIS NEED CASSANDRA IN THE CITY OF BABA-OYO. CASSANDRA LAMILLA – She never knew what illness she had. And even many on social networks point to my aunt as if she were guilty of bringing the coronavirus to Ecuador. Animated map showing flights from Madrid to Guayaquil BELLA LAMILLA IS NOT CERTAINLY THE ONLY CASE. AT LEAST SIX OTHER FLIGHTS WERE FROM MADRID TO GUAYAQUIL BETWEEN THE TIME IT CAME AND IT WAS DIAGNOSED. OTHER POST-TRIAL TRAVELERS FOR COVID-19. LAMILLA – He told us that he had developed a fever on the plane and that many people were coughing on the plane. And when he got to the airport there were no controls or protocols. ORTIZ-PRADO – And that was the first problem that we did not track very well. Total entries of people from the airport in the first two weeks. Most of the patients came from the airport. THOSE LOST WEEKS ARE IN AN OUT OF CONTROL EPIDEMIC. TWO AND A HALF WEEKS AFTER THE DIAGNOSIS OF BELLA LAMILLA, THE COUNTRY WAS LOCKED. TWO WEEKS AFTER THAT, GUAYAQUIL WAS IN THE BODIES OF THE MOST AGGRESSIVE BRUCO IN LATIN AMERICA. Back to the body collectors scene JUAN CARLOS CEVALLOS, MINISTER OF HEALTH – We cannot blame Patient 0 in the same way that we cannot blame Patient 4000. // We cannot deny the error. True, at first it was a disaster. THIS IS DOCTOR JUAN CARLOS CEVALLOS. IT WAS INSTALLED AS A HEALTH MINISTER OF ECUADOR IN LATE MARCH, AFTER THE FORMER MINISTER RESIGNED. ADMIT THE GOVERNMENT MUST HAVE TRIALED AND FOLLOWED PATIENTS. BUT ALSO BLAME RESIDENTS FOR FAILING TO FOLLOW REQUESTS TO STAY AT HOME AFTER BELLA'S DIAGNOSIS. CEVALLOS – Ecuador was ready. He did all the measurements in place, and very early. // Unfortunately, people didn't listen to us. Those restrictions were not obeyed. LIKE MANY CITIES IN LATIN AMERICA, A LARGE SEGMENT OF GUAYAQUIL'S POPULATION LIVES INFORMAL JOBS WORK DAY BY DAY. So staying home means not eating. IT WAS A PERFECT FACTOR STORM AND LEFT GUAYAQUIL ABANDONED. SOT: Now he's dead. SOT – This morning people died at the hospital door. Everyone inside is also dying. Grave drone images NOW THE GOVERNMENT OF ECUADOR HAS ANOTHER DILEMMA: ONLY HOW TO DELIVER THE THOUSANDS MORE BODIES THAT HAVE ACCUMULATED IN THE WEEKS AFTER THE DEATH OF LAMILLA. The police enter your home, disinfects, and lift a body from a bed into a body bag; drone on cemeteries under construction THE FORENSIC POLICE HAD WORKED AROUND THE CLOCK TO COLLECT AND COUNT THE DEAD. AND CONSTRUCTION IS IN PROGRESS FOR SEVERAL LARGE BURIAL SITES IN THE CITY. The Pascuales resident points to a white container truck arriving CONTAINER TRUCKS LIKE THIS TRANSPORT CORPSE TO A NEW SITE OUTSIDE OF GUAYAQUIL. LOCAL RESIDENTS POLLUTION FEARS ARE INQUIRED. Human rights researcher interviewing a Pascuales resident. PASCUALES RESIDENT – They don't want other countries, other people, other cities to know the reality of what is happening here in Guayaquil, here in Pascuales. The images of drones approaching a new grave. OFFICERS IN CHARGE OF HANDLING THE DEAD HAVE PROMISED THAT EACH BODY WILL HAVE A SEPARATE PLACE OF REST. Soldiers and police in a cell talking to a camera person asking, "What are you hiding?" Soldier puts his hand on the camera lens. WE TRIED THE DRONE PHOTOGRAPH OF THE NEW BURIAL SITE, BUT THE ECUADORIAN SOLDIERS ORDERED OUR TEAM TO DOWNLOAD THE DRONE AND TEMPORARILY CONFISCATED OUR FUND. HUMAN RIGHTS WORKER (CDH) – Neighbors have denounced the entrance of trucks, at least three a day, with containers full of corpses, supposedly to this cemetery where they have opened a mass grave. The drone shot away from the cemetery to reveal the construction of more graves behind SINCE THE FIRST DIAGNOSIS, THE DISTANCE OF THE GOVERNMENT'S HANDLING OF THIS CRISIS APPEARS HAVING PASSED AS QUICK AS THE CONTACT. —- FINALIZE —–