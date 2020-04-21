How Kelly Rowland's son Titan made her the best artist

There is a reason why they say a people is needed.
As difficult as it may be to find it, there is no comprehensive guide with the answers to all your parenting questions: What should you eat? Are they getting too much time in front of the screen? Am I doing this right? (Spoiler: you are). So we are here to help you. We've asked your favorite celebrity moms for their tips, tricks, and tricks to help you overcome every crisis and milestone.
Welcome to E! & # 39; S Moms in the Moment.
With some 17 tours under his belt, both as a solo artist and as part of a small group called Destiny & # 39; s Child, Kelly Rowland He has acted for millions throughout his nearly 30-year career. But it is your current audience of one that is leaving you obliterated.
"It has definitely been a challenge," she says of caring for 5-year-olds. Titan, her son with a husband of almost six years, Tim Witherspoon, "because he is an only child and his father or I are, you know, his entertainment."
Fortunately, they have proven to be solid duo partners, crafting a daily schedule that incorporates their home schooling lessons, their various Zoom sessions and work calls, lots of backyard recess and juuuust Enough time for the 39-year-old to escape for a mini "spa,quot; session in her bathroom. "He's just trying to find a balance," says the musician, who managed to release his latest single "Coffee,quot; in the middle of it all.
She serves her best secrets.
Try some play therapy
Those may not have been the intentions of the Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter when she and Titan recently started playing a song in their backyard, but she was thrilled with the results. "What I found interesting was that the more we played, the more he talked. Like, the more he began to share how he felt," he reveals.
Although she and her husband had explained the basics ("We talked to her about school. We told her she couldn't see her friends for a while,quot;) for two hours, she kept talking about close friends and what activity she would love to do when they could go out. from the house. "It was almost as if our playtime was therapy for him. And he just started talking, talking, talking, talking, talking," says Rowland. "It was one of those golden moments with your children where you feel like nobody else exists in the world except you two. And we've had those moments much in this time of quarantine. "
Get creative with school work
Starting with a breakfast of approximately 9 a.m. and practicing writing her name, Rowland locks her child's schedule in 15-20 minute increments, alternating between a learning activity and a free game or outdoor recess.
But to keep Titan engaged, she mixes up the educational moments. "Sometimes it helps me make lunch. Or we will do something where we will bake cupcakes or cookies," she says. His favorite job is pouring, "because I'm sticking the parts of the cup right now so I can fill it to that amount. And then I ask him, 'What's the number next to it?' And, et voilà, instant Math lesson.
Make gym class work for you
Although Witherspoon tends to take the initiative here, determined to turn his kindergarten boy into a future golf pro, the Fabletics designer takes care of the warm-up. "I just do my training, like push-ups and squats, jumps and movements in place and this and that. And Titan is doing it with me because his father is preparing him for his golf class." He says.
Sometimes they'll even catch their show on the go, enjoying a stroll around the neighborhood (keeping the proper social distance, of course). "It is interesting how Titan enjoys it when the three of us are outside and we are working together," he says. "We will ride bicycles or scooters together, we will go back and play golf and I exercise and everything works."
Splash News
Set up a screen time strategy
When his "school day,quot; ends around 3 p.m., "I let him do what he wants," says Rowland. That generally means reaching for the iPad. "With him you have to time him. Because if he is not timed, he stays so locked up where when it is time to take him away, he turns, like, his head begins to turn, he has horns coming out of his head." He becomes a totally different person, "she describes.
While trying to limit it to 30 minutes or an hour, "sometimes, and I'm not going to go to the front, sometimes it gets longer because that's the kind of day we've had," he says. "So I don't judge myself and I don't let anyone else judge me." (A round of applause for that, By the way)
His foolproof trick to get him away from technology is to transition to another activity that he likes. "I think as long as the kids feel like they are doing something next that unites you two, they are good," he reasons. "I give him a five-minute warning. And then I say, 'After that, I really want to read the dinosaur books.'" He is like, 'Yes!' So it's about, you know, keeping them happy. "
When necessary, embrace chaos.
That's what was on the agenda after her phone call with E! Having hooked a fort on Amazon, he informed Titan of the plan at breakfast. "So we are building this fort today that we are so excited and took all the sheets out of my house, Lord, have mercy," he shares. Once he got up, the plan was to add lights to create the perfect reading corner for some dinosaur books: "I'm as excited as he is because the box looks so good."
Play with your strengths
Obviously, the four-time Grammy winner has a bit of an edge here, but savvy parents can trade their long singing sessions for art class, while wizards of finance can embrace the schedules. For Rowland, it's about music education. "He knows everything about A Tribe Called Quest; I am very proud," she says of Tidal's sessions that make them look for "clean hip-hop,quot; options. "And of course Uncle Jay." (That would be, ahem, Jay Z.)
Sometimes he plays the piano with Dad ("It's very nice," says Rowland), but one of his last lessons saw him take on the role of critic. "I told him: 'I'm going to show you something and I need you to be honest with me'," he shares, sharing a preview of the music video "Coffee,quot;. "He looks at it and, as soon as it turns off, he says, 'Mom, you look very pretty', he tells me what he likes and asks me about the horse in the video." His harshest criticism quieted down and he says, "He likes it, so I'm happy."
Splash News
Lean on independent play
Even at five, Titan "has his moments where he says," I need some time for myself, "Rowland reveals. (Hey, we all need some solitude!) Usually, he finds that by reading in his room or taking advantage of their natural creativity.
"I see how his imagination becomes HAM. Like, completely HAM," she says excitedly about those situations of letting children be children. "I'll be in the next room and I thought 'Tim, who is he talking to?' He was like, 'Rex'. I said, 'Who the hell is Rex? "He's like, 'Rex, you know, from Toy StoryHearing her little man have "a full conversation,quot; with her toy dinosaur, she was equally impressed and grateful: "I just felt great, I don't care. Right now I need to put this mask on my face to feel a little prettier today, I don't mind if I talk to Rex. "
Are you looking to dream more entertaining ideas? Check out Hilaria BaldwinThe 7 tips for parents that will help any mother find her zen and Brie BellaThe reference art project.
%MINIFYHTMLfb27dc024ed02e8029c316b7986ef30d12%