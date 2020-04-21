How Kelly Rowland's son Titan made her the best artist

Set up a screen time strategy

When his "school day,quot; ends around 3 p.m., "I let him do what he wants," says Rowland. That generally means reaching for the iPad. "With him you have to time him. Because if he is not timed, he stays so locked up where when it is time to take him away, he turns, like, his head begins to turn, he has horns coming out of his head." He becomes a totally different person, "she describes.

While trying to limit it to 30 minutes or an hour, "sometimes, and I'm not going to go to the front, sometimes it gets longer because that's the kind of day we've had," he says. "So I don't judge myself and I don't let anyone else judge me." (A round of applause for that, By the way)

His foolproof trick to get him away from technology is to transition to another activity that he likes. "I think as long as the kids feel like they are doing something next that unites you two, they are good," he reasons. "I give him a five-minute warning. And then I say, 'After that, I really want to read the dinosaur books.'" He is like, 'Yes!' So it's about, you know, keeping them happy. "