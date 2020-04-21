How Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin Embraced Chaos During Quarantine

Warning: if you enter Jana Kramer and Mike CaussinThe Nashville property these days isn't going to be exactly empty.
With two growing children running around the house, the couple is doing their best to keep their little ones busy and entertained.
From a ball pit in the living room to a full tent in the master bedroom, there is something for children everywhere.
"Honestly, we just embraced chaos," Jana explained to E! Exclusive news celebrating the release of their new song "Untouchable,quot;. "There are toys everywhere and we're generally pretty good at cleaning at the end of the night, but we've been more lazy to let them go."
It's a mindset that millions of Americans can identify with as schools remain closed and orders to stay home spread across the country. But before you think that every moment of every day is about your two children, Jace and Jolie, the co-hosts of iHeartRadio & # 39; s To complain The podcast continues to make your marriage a priority.
"We have been very intentional with our time together," Mike explained to us. "The challenge has been, I think for many couples too, is finding individual time, but it doesn't have to be all night or all day. We've done a great job of saying, 'Hey, can I take 10? or 15 minutes? Or, 'Hey, take 10 minutes to free each other … 10 minutes recharge the battery to get through the next few hours. "
While Mike is the family chef, Jana has focused on disinfecting and cleaning the house.
"If it weren't for Mike, I would have been living on Chef Boyardee and frozen pizza throughout this entire quarantine, so I'm so glad I kept him close because if we had divorced, he probably would have been canceling the divorce papers and saying: & # 39 Please come back because I'm starving, "Jana joked.
Jokes aside, Jana has revealed that the pandemic has caused more anxiety in her life with so many unknowns. At the same time, the country singer is proud of herself for being in a place where she feels comfortable expressing herself.
"Usually when I had anxiety in the past, I would hold onto it and I was so afraid of not telling anyone, and then I would end up having a panic attack, but now I'm going to say, 'I'm scared' or '# 39; I am stressed by finances, "Jana explained. "Knowing that Mike is there and having that support system has been really nice."
Jana and Mike's openness about love, relationships, mental health, and life has resulted in faithful follow-up. In fact, many followers have been comfortable sharing their own fears and struggles both before and during the Coronavirus pandemic.
When asked to share advice, the couple agreed that they should communicate.
"It is a perfect time for couples and people in relationships to realize that no matter how much their lives are intertwined or how close they are, they are still two different human beings with different needs and wants at times," Mike explained. "It's okay to have different needs and wants."
Jana added, "Don't make your partner migrate. As Mike might want a few minutes, but I wouldn't know. I would say," Why is he so irritated right now? But if Mike can't get him to migrate and just express what he needs from me and communicate and say, "Hey, I need five minutes," it would be like, "Yeah, go, take five minutes." But if he doesn't say that, I don't know what he might be feeling, wanting or needing, so I would just say don't migrate and communicate your needs. "
Music fans will be able to hear Jana's feelings in her latest song "Untouchable,quot;. After co-writing the song in 2010, Jana was waiting for the right time to release the song. Due to the song's powerful message and lyrical content, the singer wanted to share it now.
"We have had a lot of stress and we have been frustrated with each other in moments of rupture, but our love is so strong and nothing touches our love or touches what we have and what we have built," Jana explained. "One of the letters is 'the world is shaking' and the world is shaking right now and there are so many people dying and there is so much fear but we have a love that will not break us."
She continued: "I just want people to have a little bit of love, a little bit of hope and also to tell singles not to settle for love because it's out there."
Christopher Polk / E! Entertainment / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
When it's time to dine inside the couple's Nashville home, you might be able to hear this famous family play a game of highs and lows where they reveal the best and most difficult parts of their day. These days, Jana and Mike are only focused on the positive.
"We will never make up for that time, so let's just take advantage of it," Mike shared. "We don't have to complain about anything. Let's just be with the children, let's be the family of four that we are and let's enjoy it."
Jana added: "Knowing that we are tackling it together is a nice feeling. Yah, Jace is being a nightmare right now and we are educating Jolie, but we are together and we are a team. We have this."
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
