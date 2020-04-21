How Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin Embraced Chaos During Quarantine

Warning: if you enter Jana Kramer and Mike CaussinThe Nashville property these days isn't going to be exactly empty.

With two growing children running around the house, the couple is doing their best to keep their little ones busy and entertained.

From a ball pit in the living room to a full tent in the master bedroom, there is something for children everywhere.

"Honestly, we just embraced chaos," Jana explained to E! Exclusive news celebrating the release of their new song "Untouchable,quot;. "There are toys everywhere and we're generally pretty good at cleaning at the end of the night, but we've been more lazy to let them go."

It's a mindset that millions of Americans can identify with as schools remain closed and orders to stay home spread across the country. But before you think that every moment of every day is about your two children, Jace and Jolie, the co-hosts of iHeartRadio & # 39; s To complain The podcast continues to make your marriage a priority.