How COVID-19 has affected the players, preparing the doctors to jump into the NFL Draft

The NFL Draft 2020, even with the advent of the coronavirus (COVID-19), is the league's premier offseason event.

The draft will lack the usual glitz and glamor of previous years, as teams and players continue to follow the guidelines of social distancing, but that doesn't mean there's less work to do in their preparation – it will be the culmination of coaches' work for months. , executives, scouts, and doctors as they prepare and evaluate players who transition from college football to professionals.

As Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa can attest, the biggest topic of conversation often comes down to a player's health and durability, making events like the NFL Combine vitally important as players prepare for the draft. . In that regard, Sporting News in early April spoke with Dr. Lyle Cain, a sports medicine specialist at the Andrews Center for Sports Medicine and Orthopedics and the Alabama team orthopedic surgeon, to discuss how it helps treat and prepare athletes. players for those events.

Below is the interview between Sporting News and Dr. Cain, which addresses topics such as how players prepare for the draft, the impact of COVID-19 on that preparation, and the subjective nature of how teams analyze Players:

(This interview has been edited for its length and clarity).

Sport News: How do you prepare the players for the combine and the draft?

Dr. Lyle Cain: The first thing we do is when the season ends, we have a lot of history and information about these children; We have had it for at least three years, sometimes four or five. And so, the first thing we do, in January after the season ends, we have a physical outing, where all the boys are getting up to play in the league, be it the combine or the free agency. We have them in the office. We basically reevaluate any of your previous injuries; Whatever they have tried as a player, we repeat images, x-rays, and / or MRIs to try to get baseline information to find out where they are and to make sure they don't have any issues later. They have been developed since the last treatment.

And after that, we use that information to help them determine how to train, what to do to prepare for the combine and the eraser. There are some players who had injuries two or years before, they are completely healthy, we only check them to make sure they will not show any problems when they go to the combine. Or some, had injuries during the season; They are not fully recovered and we are trying to help them prepare for the combine, but they may still have some limitations. So it is different for each patient, different player.

SN: What kind of tests and analyzes do you do to make sure that a player is healthy?

LC: I think it is a specific injury. But for every injury they had, we usually do regular x-rays, and after which we're doing MRIs. Because they know that when they go to the combine, they will get an MRI on the combine. So what we don't want to do is show up at the combine, get an MRI for the first time, and find something no one knows about. So we do an MRI on almost every injury they've had, and it can be multiple of some players, and that gives us a chance to see what the NFL team doctors will see. And then we can let the agent, the player, know: "This is what you should expect. This is what the MRI will show and this is what you will be concerned about. This is how we handle it."

Then it gives them a kind of jump in the process. And it not only allows them to understand the process, but we spend a lot of time talking to them about the whole medical aspect, where they meet with the team and are evaluated that first day of the combine, we try to make sure they are comfortable with that. Because it can be a little confusing.

SN: How do teams evaluate players in the NFL Combine?

LC: They all have different thought processes. Each team is a little different. I think if you look at some of the teams, they are very conservative. If someone has had previous surgery, they have any concerns about their longevity, they will not write them at all. And then some people will take people in the first round who they know have had injuries and problems, and they only count on repairing them once they arrive and making sure they can fulfill their four or five year contract.

So I think the sorting system and the sorting of people in the combine is very subjective. There is no black and white, it is all a gray area. And I think that's what makes it difficult for athletes, is that sometimes they go to the combine and hear that they failed for some reason that is quite minor. Another player went through and had far more serious injuries. And I think that is very difficult to understand; I think that comes down to the risk tolerance of the team and medical personnel.

SN: Is there any type of uniform test or exercise that players do in the Combine?

LC: The way it works is that each player goes through a series of six or seven rooms, and each room has multiple medical teams from various NFL teams. And in that situation, they tend to focus on the joints that had previous injuries. So for some players, they've had two or three injuries, they focus on those joints, they do full exams, imaging, MRIs, and everything related to each joint. Some players are relatively clean and haven't had much, so they just do a head-to-toe general exam just to make sure nothing is missing. It is a kind of screening test initially for most players, but for boys who have suffered injuries, it is a very focal test. Most team doctors know the things that tend to get players into trouble. We are really trying to rule out the things that we know are going to harm our player. And that is something central that we do for each joint.

SN: What does communication look like once the players are no longer on campus?

LC: It depends on the player and the agent. Most of the players … before the COVID hit were in Tuscaloosa training. Many players went to external facilities. Some went to Phoenix, to Arizona, some went to Pensacola. It depends on the particular player; Those who have had problems or have some type of injury that we are dealing with, we are keeping them very closely. Those who are healthy, we see them during that payment process. We don't talk to them unless something comes up in the combine that interests someone.

SN: How has COVID-19 affected the way you normally go through this process?

LC: It was really interesting. Usually at this point we would be going through the NFL checkups, where anyone who was in the combine was thought to have a problem, either healing or recovering, would return in mid-April and have another series of studies. MRIs, X-rays, CT scans, whatever they needed. And then we would be preparing for that. As established this year, with COVID-19, most players are making the images locally. So here or where they live or are training.

So we're just trying to help them go through the process to make sure they understand the results, to make sure the teams know what's going on. We make a lot of individual players for the players, outlining their situation to the teams. We are trying to help them negotiate medical situations as it is very different this year.

SN: Specifically, how has that affected how you would communicate with a specific NFL team?

LC: I think it's really helpful that he's very connected to a lot of those guys. So most of the NFL doctors I know pretty well from outside the business. I think that helps only in the fact that they will generally trust what we tell them. If there's an issue where they can't see a player, we can examine it. We are doing independent medical exams for many of the players who are now free agents, even if they are not from Alabama. If they live nearby, we're doing those tests for free agency or for teams. So I think most relationships that we have a good relationship with, and it really makes it easier than if we didn't know each other; There may be a lack of trust, somehow.

SN: Alabama appears to have followed an analytical and preventive approach to injury for strength and conditioning with the recruitment of Dr. David Ballou and Matt Rhea. How do you think that will affect Alabama, both in college and in the NFL?

LC: I think we've had a really strong strength and conditioning program since Coach (Nick) Saban was here the last 13 years. And it's really been one of the main reasons we've been so successful, because (former strength and conditioning coach) Scott Cochran did a great job with that system. I think in today's world, with all the GPS systems and analysis that we have, we follow these guys so closely throughout the year, that we can use those analyzes and discover weaknesses and strengths and how to train job-specific ways . And the goal, and what I think we'll see, is that we can probably prevent some injuries by facing certain weaknesses and certain movements that certain positions have to do.

So, I think the society we are in now, this is true for medicine and sports and everything, is that we have enough data that, once we learn how to analyze that data, we can really apply it individually to the player and create more They will likely not only have a better start in terms of their ability, but also avoid injury. And I think that is really the goal. Our goal with the new sports science and medicine center is to use that information to prevent as many injuries as we can. Some injuries cannot be prevented: some are contact injuries, others are related to collision sport. But many injuries can be prevented, and that is what we intend to do. "