Hollywood shutdown is heading into a new phase as overall deal terminations begin to arrive – Deadline

We are in week 6 of the massive closure of Hollywood production due to the coronavirus pandemic. There has been little movement on the surface in the past two weeks, since the first major film and television company, Disney, announced pay and leave cuts.

There have been isolated moves: ViacomCBS last week left contract workers, independent production companies like Blumhouse and Annapurna fired a handful of executives and supporting stuff, while Disney's Marvel terminated a couple of general deals. The trickle is expected to turn into a flood soon, as major studios begin to impose layoffs and begin to suspend or terminate a significant portion of their term contracts.

Some of those will be studies that will shorten short general pacts that would be allowed to expire at the end of the period. That was the case with Steve Lightfoot and Paul Zbyszewski, who had signed blanket agreements with Marvel Television, the now-defunct division headed by Jeph Loeb. The pact moved to Marvel Studios after Marvel TV closed in late 2019, with the waning list of the company's current series also folded into Marvel itself. Lightfoot directed the Netflix series on Marvel TV The Punisher, which was canceled after two seasons, while Zbyszewski directs the division's latest live-action series, the next Hellstrom for Hulu, whose first season is in post-production. THR first reported the termination of the duo's deal.

Related story Hollywood reopening: how Gloria Calderón Kellett led a "real and honest" conversation with ideas ranging from snap tests and drama camps to sultry greetings

Currently there are no general pacts to be suspended or canceled in other Disney television units, most notably the company's largest television production entity, Disney Television Studios. As we get closer to the traditional eight-week mark, we're likely to see the force majeure clause invoked in a series of deal terminations across the city.

The 2007-2008 writers' strike led to a general bloodbath deal, with studies ending mass pacts. It took years for the general business market to return to pre-strike volume and price levels. With the financial impact on Hollywood of the COVID-19 pandemic much bigger than the impact of a writers strike, we'll see if the overall cut in the deal will go much deeper, too.