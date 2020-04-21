Hilary Duff left "so exhausted" for being a full-time father during the running of the bulls

Instagram

The actress from & # 39; Lizzie McGuire & # 39; She admits to struggling with parenting 24 hours as she is isolating herself with her two young children during the coronavirus blockade.

Hilary Duff She has been "so exhausted" taking care of her two children during the closure of the coronavirus.

The 32-year-old actress is the mother of Luca, an eight-year-old son, from his marriage to Mike Comrieand her 17-month-old daughter Banks with a new husband Matthew Koma. But managing her children while managing a home and working from home has affected Hilary, who told Cosmopolitan magazine in the United States that she doesn't feel like she should apologize for complaining about new levels of tiredness.

"It's exhausting. It's so exhausting," he sighed. "You know, I have my days where I'm like, 'Oh, I moved mountains and I deserve a medal.' And then there are other days when I say, 'How can I complain?' We are all healthy and we have a backyard and a pool. "

"You know, it's hard. I know a lot of people are being judged for complaining. You know, people who have what they need. I feel extremely grateful. And everyone, no matter who you are, is also experiencing losses on some level. Fortunately, that It is not a loss of life, but life changes and that will affect anyone. And it is okay to honor your feelings. "

AND "Lizzie McGuire"Star Hilary, who frequently shares super cute videos and photos of her offspring on her social media pages, added that although she sometimes struggles with her two children, she never forgets how much she loves them.

"Honestly, most days are good," he explained. "I have had three really difficult days where I feel very depressed and I feel so burned and so tired of my children, you know? Children are annoying, I will not lie. When I lie in bed every night and we are like, "My God, do we hate our children or what?"

"And then we woke up and the next day is a new day and we are like, 'We are so grateful for our children'. They are fun and they make us laugh and they also frustrate us a lot."