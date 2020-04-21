Here's what Lil Wayne has to say about YFN Lucci's daughter Reginae's separation

Instagram

In the new episode of & # 39; T.I. and Tiny: Family Hustle & # 39 ;, the young woman reveals what kind of advice her rapper father gave her after separating from her ex-boyfriend.

Reginae Carterseparated from YFN Lucci does not completely leave a bad taste in the mouth. If anything, she has found something to be thankful for through her breakup, and that is her relationship with her father. little Wayne. In an episode of "YOU. & Tiny: Family Hustle, "revealed that she has become closer to him due to the separation.

During the episode, Reginae revealed that the separation made her more open to him and receive some of his advice. "Hearing my dad tell me that Lucci probably loves you, but he is not in love with you because of the actions and the things he is doing," said the young woman. "My father told me that sometimes when people don't know how to love themselves, they can't love other people and they can't be blamed for that."

She continued: "Sometimes people just don't know how to love. Lil Wayne! He made the song! 'How to love'."

Reginae and Lucci had been dating once in a while before he finally decided to completely break up after learning that the rapper attended the infamous Cucumber Party. In an episode of "Family Hustle," Reginae revealed that the party was "the last straw."

"After a long on and off relationship, Lucci and I finally broke up," he said in the episode. "I feel like he didn't respect me like he did at first. Of course, the cucumber party was the last straw for me. I feel like it's not respectful that a man who is in a relationship is there. It is certain things that just you don't, especially dating me. "

Reginae admitted that she was a little heartbroken shortly after their separation, but assured the others that she was fine. "I was in love with this man, but I feel like I'm in a mentally healthy space," she said.