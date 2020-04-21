Here is why Shah Rukh Khan has not given a Chak De! India talks to its IPL team

We all loved watching Shah Rukh Khan play the role of hockey coach Kabir Khan in Chak De India. In the film, Kabir proved to be a former hockey player who was wrongly accused by the media of fixing matches. Years later, she helps the Indian Women's hockey team lift the world cup trophy under his direction.

While the film received a lot of love from the audience, people consider its 70-minute speech before the final to be the highlight even today. But, as the IPL team owner, Shah Rukh Khan says he has never given them a Chak De talk. Speaking about the same thing during an interview with a prominent newspaper, Shah Rukh Khan said: "I was hanging there, waving my arms from my balcony. So when we won it, it was a vindication of belief because a lot of people started telling me to sell the equipment, which I would never do. And I don't say that out of evil, I said it out of belief and trust. Actually, the first game we won, I was going to jump off my balcony, but I think my children, I think it was my daughter who caught me. I could have flown that night, but I settled in at home. I have been an athlete all my life at a very small level, so I have never given you anything from ‘Chak De! Indian conference guy I've never done that. "

The coronavirus resulted in the IPL 2020 season, unfortunately, ending. Let us know if you are missing out on IPL action like we are.