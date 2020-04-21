Home Entertainment Heartbreaking video of Floyd Mayweather's daughter: 1 month after mom's death!

Heartbreaking video of Floyd Mayweather's daughter: 1 month after mom's death!

Floyd Mayweather's 15-year-old daughter Jarih lost her mother last month, and is now asking for help, through TikTok.

Yesterday, the beautiful young girl published a video where she synchronized a song with her lips, while showing photos of her family. The heartbreaking video showed how much pain the teen feels.

Jarih suggested that he is having typical adolescent difficulties with his father and siblings. But the 15-year-old spent most of the video honoring her recently deceased mother.

