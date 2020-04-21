Heartbreaking video of Floyd Mayweather's daughter: 1 month after mom's death!

Floyd Mayweather's 15-year-old daughter Jarih lost her mother last month, and is now asking for help, through TikTok.

Yesterday, the beautiful young girl published a video where she synchronized a song with her lips, while showing photos of her family. The heartbreaking video showed how much pain the teen feels.

Jarih suggested that he is having typical adolescent difficulties with his father and siblings. But the 15-year-old spent most of the video honoring her recently deceased mother.

The video is very moving, see above.

Josie Harris, who has 3 children with Floyd Mayweather, including Jarih, was found dead at her home in Valencia, California, last month.

The beautiful body of Josie, 40, was found insensitive in her car outside her home.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not disclose the official cause of death, but after a thorough investigation, they found that there was no foul play in his death.