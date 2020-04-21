HBO Max Reveals New Release Date And First Content List

WarnerMedia has revealed that its new streaming service HBO Max will officially launch on May 27. The studio has also announced the original list of content that will be available when the site goes live.

Content that will be available immediately includes written comedy Love life, starring Andra Kendrick; Sundance 2020 Official Selection Documentary In the register; the new Looney Tunes cartoon from the Warner Bros animation; a series of ballroom dance competition titled Legendary; Sesame workshop The show not too late with Elmo; and a series called Craftopia, which is hosted by YouTuber LaurDIY.

Nightly comedy at a reasonable hour. #NotTooLateShow will air on May 27 on HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/HH7GVA13E7 – HBO Max (@hbomax) April 21, 2020

The new streaming service will cost subscribers $ 14.99 per month, which is high for a streaming service when you compare the price to basic Netflix and Hulu subscriptions. But, HBO Max plans to release new shows and movies consistently, and they will eventually offer around 10,000 hours of content to their subscribers.

The platform will also include access to the entire HBO library, in addition to complete series such as friends and Big Bang Theory. There will also be summer and fall releases, including the one produced by Kaley Cuoco Stewardess. And the long awaited friends the meeting will take place after the COVID-19 blockade ends.

HBO Max will also have the next Gossip Girl restart, in addition to numerous series, specials, documentaries and a library of more than 2,000 feature films.

"Our number one goal is to have extraordinary content for everyone in the family, and the HBO Max programming mix that we are so excited to present on May 27 will confirm this," said Robert Greenblatt, president of Warner Media Entertainment and Direct-To. – Consumer.

Where all HBO meets your favorite shows, movies and new Max Originals. Streaming May 27. Sign up for updates: https://t.co/e3U0f0wgAV pic.twitter.com/SbBjZ0smb8 – HBO Max (@hbomax) April 21, 2020

He added that even in the midst of an unprecedented pandemic, HBO Max and the "star teams,quot; behind the service will offer a platform and a "big list of content,quot; that is varied, high-quality and unmatched.

Greenblatt says he is "knocked out by the breadth and depth,quot; of his new offering, which includes everything from Max originals to the Warner Bros library, not to mention the titles they've acquired and "the entirety of HBO."

Ad

HBO Max Chief Content Officer Kevin Reilly believes that consumers will quickly discover that HBO Max is different from other streaming platforms because there is a base of "beloved brands,quot; that have been built for decades united with a "distinctive voice experience and product ".



Post views:

0 0