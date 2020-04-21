HBO Max and what movies and TV shows are coming

The one where you had to decide on getting another streaming service!
As you may have already heard, WarnerMedia is entering the streaming business and launching its new service, HBO Max.
And earlier today, they announced some of the things expected when HBO Max launches on May 27.
Arguably the most important thing it will launch is friends, which left Netflix earlier this year.
It will also launch with HBO Max the 12 seasons of Big Bang Theory.
And 23 seasons of South Park (plus three new seasons to come, allowing you to watch a new episode 24 hours after it airs on Comedy Central.)
Additionally, the service will begin airing additional classic TV shows from its release date through fall.
Of course, you'll also have access to all those great HBO shows like game of Thrones and Succession.
HBO Max will also be the exclusive home to all Studio Ghibli movies here in the US. USA
As for superhero movies, it will launch with movies from the DC Universe, which include jester and Wonder Woman.
And New Line Cinema movies.
In addition to the films he has acquired over the years, such as The Wizard of Oz.
Of course, it will also be released with Warner Bros. movies. own classic movie library like White House.
HBO Max will also be the home of Bugs Bunny and the rest of the classic. Looney tunes Cartoon
And it will also have Cartoon Network shows. In addition to the content that has been broadcast on other WarnerMedia channels, such as CNN, TNT, TBS, truTV and Turner Classic Movies.
HBO Max will also be released with original content! Anna Kendrick to star in comedy with script Love life.
While YouTube star LaurDIY will host a children's competition show called Craftopia.
AND Legendary is a dance competition reality show set in the ballroom community.
There will also be a new Looney tunes short series, much like the animation style of the originals, titled Looney Tunes cartoon.
And finally, Elmo will have his own late-night talk show, titled The show not too late with Elmowhere he will interview celebrities and I hope many others Sesame Street Muppets too!
Well, that's it for now, folks. I'm sure we'll get a full list of shows and movies that will be on HBO Max closer to the release date.
And in case you were wondering, a monthly subscription to HBO Max costs $ 14.99.
Okay, now for the real question: are you going to get HBO Max?
