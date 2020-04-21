Happy Taurus season! See which celebrities share the sun sign

Happy Taurus season!

We are officially celebrating the second zodiac sign, which also means that over the next month some of our favorite stars will be ringing on their birthdays.

Bullfights are in great company when it comes to what celebrities also call their sun sign.

When you look at the classic characteristics of the astrological sign, it is not surprising that there are many A-listers who share it.

Those who are ruled by the second house are patient and dedicated to their goals, building empires slowly and steadily like Tina Fey have in comedy or Dwayne The Rock Johnson has with almost every major film in recent years.

Taureans also love to enjoy a bit of the finer things, that's why it makes so much sense that George ClooneyThe Casamigos tequila brand is perfect for the star.

With celebrities like Cher, Adele, Gigi Hadid, David Beckham and more, all under the sign, it is noted that the hard work and art of Tarurus bear fruit.