Happy Taurus season! See which celebrities share the sun sign

Happy Taurus season!
We are officially celebrating the second zodiac sign, which also means that over the next month some of our favorite stars will be ringing on their birthdays.
Bullfights are in great company when it comes to what celebrities also call their sun sign.
When you look at the classic characteristics of the astrological sign, it is not surprising that there are many A-listers who share it.
Those who are ruled by the second house are patient and dedicated to their goals, building empires slowly and steadily like Tina Fey have in comedy or Dwayne The Rock Johnson has with almost every major film in recent years.
Taureans also love to enjoy a bit of the finer things, that's why it makes so much sense that George ClooneyThe Casamigos tequila brand is perfect for the star.
With celebrities like Cher, Adele, Gigi Hadid, David Beckham and more, all under the sign, it is noted that the hard work and art of Tarurus bear fruit.
See which stars are called Taurus below!
Aaron Poole
Shemar moore
If you were heartbroken when Criminal minds ended this year, don't be afraid because you can still catch Shemar moore in his new show, SMASH.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Sarah Paulson
Bored at home during quarantine? Sarah PaulsonThe last show, America lady, premiered on Wednesday, and you can watch the feminist drama by tuning into Hulu.
Tim Rooke / Shutterstock
Queen Elizabeth II
Her Majesty is ringing on her 94th birthday and although she has canceled her grand birthday plans in light of the coronavirus, we still send her a happy birthday from across the pond!
Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images
Jeffrey Dean Morgan
the Grey's Anatomy and Supernatural Star has found a new home on television in her role as Negan on AMC The Walking Dead.
Pietro S. D & # 39; Aprano / Getty Images for Prada
Gigi hadid
The model does not stop when people come for her boyfriend, Zayn Malik. At the beginning of this year, Jake Paul criticized the first Only one direction member only to be trashed by Hadid on Twitter.
Responding to YouTuber's insult that Malik returned "home alone to his hotel room," Hadid replied on Twitter, writing, "Lol because he doesn't mind hanging out with you and your disgraceful team of YouTube groupies …?" Alone at home with his best friends like a respectful king because he has me, honey. Without being bothered by your irrelevant ugly ass. Go to bed …"
Andrew Lipovsky / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank
John Cena
the WWE Raw the star is very pretty with his girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh and has even sparked some engagement rumors recently when its protagonist wore a ring on that finger recently
Bring Patton / NBCUniversal / NBCU Photo Bank
Kelly Clarkson
The bubbly singer makes our day every time we watch an episode of her new daytime show, Kelly Clarkson's show.
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Renee Zellweger
The actress just caught her first Best Actress Oscar this year for her role in Judy.
People Box / Foudre / Shutterstock
Channing Tatum
While the Increase The artist may be a Taurus, he's also a bit skeptical of astrology applications after being convinced that one named The Pattern had been spying on him during a therapy session.
Rob Latour / Shutterstock
Carol Burnett
We think the actress is amazing, but don't take it from us!
The fact that there is a Golden Globes award named after him in honor of outstanding contributions to television on or off the screen proves that the hilarious celebration is an icon.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba She is not only an accomplished actress, she is also an entrepreneur! the Sin City The artist started her ethical baby and beauty products company, The Honest Company, in 2011.
Alex Berliner / Invision / AP / Shutterstock
Jonathan and Drew Scott
The latest show from HGTV's twin stars Celebrity IOU features celebrities like Brad Pitt and Melissa McCarthy Give someone important in their lives a makeover of their dreams at home.
Evan Agostini / Invision / AP / Shutterstock
Uma Thurman
the Kill bill Star is known for her film legacy but also for her second legacy: her daughter Maya Hawke bursting like a star in the last season of Strange things.
The two are the latest mother-daughter duo, including looking super stylish at last year's Fashion Week.
Lloyd Bishop / NBC
Jerry seinfeld
The star of Seinfeld still makes us laugh with his latest web series turned into Netflix show Comedians in cars drinking coffee.
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Gal Gadot
The next actress Wonder Woman 1984 It may have been pushed due to the coronavirus, but we can't wait until we can see her reprise her role as Wonder Woman again on the big screen.
Shutterstock
Kirsten Dunst
the Go ahead Alum has been impressing us for decades with her acting skills and earned a Golden Globe nomination this year for her work on On becoming a god in Central Florida.
Matt Crossick / PA Wire
David Beckham
While Mother's Day is still just around the corner in the United States, for the United Kingdom it is celebrated in March and David Beckham She took the day to wish all the women in her life a wonderful Mother's Day.
The soccer star posted photos of his wife. Victory Beckham, her mother-in-law Jackie Adams and his mother Sandra Beckham to Instagram with the caption: "Happy Mother's Day to the most amazing moms. We love you so much. So sad that we can't all be together today but I wanted you to know how much we miss you and love you."
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Dwayne The Rock Johnson
He may be one of the toughest action stars in film, but the real Dwayne The Rock Johnson it's actually a little soft in real life.
The father of three recently shared an adorable photo of him and his daughter. Tiana, writing, "" (Heart) is full of gratitude for a beautiful birthday weekend with our 2-year-old little tornado of love, strength and wit, baby Tia. "Aww.
Robin Marchant / Getty Images
Lance Bass
If you miss NSYNC, You're not alone! Lance Bass He recently revealed that he and his former bandmates are having happy weekly virtual hours together while socially distancing themselves during the coronavirus pandemic!
Adele
The singer has been on our radar, from giving her best friend a performance at her wedding to partying with Beyoncé and Jay Z at a post-Oscar party, but we're also excited as the performer scoffed that a new album will be out soon.
David M. Benett / Dave Benett / WireImage
Henry Cavill
While he may have hung up his cape like Superman, you can still catch him Henry Cavill on your screen in the Netflix fantasy series, The Wizard.
Charles Dharapak / AP / Shutterstock
George Clooney
We fell in love with the actor of ER Well, everything he's been in, but the star isn't just a talented actor!
He is also a successful businessman, with his Casamigos brand of tequila bought for $ 1 billion in 2017. Let's try it!
Maury Phillips / WireImage
J Balvin
The Latin Grammy winner is one of the most prominent voices in music, but he is also a style icon.
From metallic sweatshirts to colorful outfits, the artist's bold style makes him one of the best dressed men we know.
Christopher Polk / Variety / Shutterstock
Aidy Bryant
the Saturday night live Star is not only fun, she is also a fashion icon. That's why we were thrilled when she launched her plus-size fashion line, Pauline, last year.
Christopher Polk / Variety / Shutterstock
Kenan thompson
Kenan thompson you have set multiple records in Saturday night live, from setting the record for being the longest-serving cast member to making the most celebrity impressions on the famous sketch show.
And since the show produced a remote version of their show while we're all socially estranged, there's a good chance that we might see the talented actor every Saturday night.
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Rami Malek
the Mr. robot The actor made a lot of waves in 2018 when he played Freddie mercury in the musical biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, with the actor finally taking home the Oscar for Best Actor for his performance.
REX / Shutterstock
Lena Dunham
the Girls The actress returned in the late 60s last year when we saw her play a hippie in Quentin Tarantino& # 39; s Once upon a time … in Hollywood.
Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP
Stephen Colbert
The funny host also loves to give back, like when he helped organize the One world: together at home next to Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel.
The event, organized by Global Citizen and the World Health Organization, highlighted front-line health workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic.
Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images
Stevie wonder
Stevie wonder He is one of the most prominent voices in the music industry, but we were also able to see him marry his longtime girlfriend. Tomeeka Robyn Bracy in 2017!
Andreas Rentz / Getty Images
Cate Blanchett
Remember how we said Sarah Paulson had a new show? Well you can catch too Ocean & # 39; s 8 star Cate Blanchett alongside her in her latest series, Mrs. America.
Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images
Tina Fey
the 30 rocks and Saturday night live Alum is blessing us with new shows!
The iconic artist and producer Girls5Eva will come to NBC's new streaming service, Peacock, and the Bad Girls the writer will also create a new animated series called Mulligan for Netflix
Getty Images for Nickelodeon
Jojo Siwa
the Dancing moms Alum is now a worldwide phenomenon! The singer with long hair now sells giant music tours and has fanatical superstars like Miley Cyrus and northwest
Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP / Shutterstock
Wells Adams
the Bachelorette party the contestant may not have found his love on the dating reality show, but it's okay because he's now engaged to Modern Family& # 39; s Sarah Hyland and honestly their love story is very cute.
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Live Nation
Cher
Cher She is a total icon and the queen of the camp, so it was fitting that during last year's Met Gala the star offered attendees Bella Hadid and Hailee Steinfeld a surprise performance.
