Today is my father's birthday, and like most Jets fans, he can be a bit caught up in the past sometimes.

A few years ago, as a gift, he asked for a tape of a 1970s Jets-Colts game. He claimed it was a game where Joe Namath and Johnny Unitas threw for a combined total of 2,000 yards and 120 touchdowns in a victory for the Jets. Okay, maybe it's a little hyperbolic.

But knowing my father, who once took a day trip to buy a nonexistent cell phone, he swore it was called "Crocodile,quot;, "Crocodile,quot; or some kind of reptile. I assumed this game probably didn't even exist. And even if it did, it would probably be no more than an exaggeration: a glimpse of the past through pink (and green) lenses.

As a Jets fan, he hasn't had much to look forward to in the past 40 years (and probably not for the next 40, if we're honest). Well, aside from Rex Ryan and Mark Sanchez, who led the team to two miraculous places in the AFC Championship Game in 2009 and 2010, just before the same old Jets returned to extreme Jetsness once again.

So seeing his face light up as he talked about the legendary "Broadway,quot; Joe throwing for 1,000 yards and 80 touchdowns in an epic duel against "The Golden Arm,quot; made searching for the game too good to pass up. And after all, sometimes I am a decent son.

I did a little research on the showdown, and guess what? The game really happened, and it was actually pretty good. What about that? It wasn't just that an old man remembered him badly in a Budweiser as he relived Namath's glory days in his head during his birthday dinner at a New York bar.

Sure, Namath's career numbers don't really keep up with today's NFL. He has more career interceptions (220) than touchdowns (173). He is ranked 60 on the NFL career pass leaders list. But for a 1972 game, it had everything working, and the game itself was unlike anything you'd see in the 70s.

Additionally, NFL defenses in the 1970s allowed just 156.4 yards per game in the air on average. In 1972 specifically, the defenses only yielded 152.1 passing yards per game.

But in this game, the Jets and Colts fought to the rhythm of a 44-34 Jets victory in the midday matchup of a gunman. A Namath touchdown to Rich Caster in the fourth quarter opened the lead forever and gave New York W. Namath threw for 496 yards and six touchdowns, while Colts quarterback Johnny Unitas threw for 376. and two annotations.

Than?

In fact, Namath's performance was one of only five games over 400 yards in the 1970s, and the only one with over 450 yards in the decade. It is one of eight games in NFL history that saw a quarterback pitch for over 450 yards and six scores in one game.

Today's NFL is significantly different, both offensively and defensively. Consider this: Of the 66 times quarterbacks have thrown for 450 yards or more in one game, 42 times have come since the 2000 season. Thirteen of the NFL's 20 sets of 500-yard passes have come since 2000. The NFL could also ban defenses now, with the way things are changing.

Some context for comparison:

Namath was 15 for 28, completing touchdown passes of 65, 67, 28, 10, 79, and 80 yards. He is the only player in NFL history to complete just 15 passes for 450 yards or more, and one of only two quarterbacks to complete 15 passes for 400 yards or more. The other is Sonny Jurgensen, who did it a decade earlier for the Philadelphia Eagles, before the AFL and NFL officially merged.

Namath was plagued with injuries between 1970-73, playing only 28 of possible 58 games. In 1972 Namath led the AFC with 2,816 yards. In 2016, Jets legend Ryan Fitzpatrick pitched 2,710 in 14 games (11 starts). Namath threw 19 touchdowns that year, also leading the AFC. In 2016, 21 quarterbacks pitched for 19 or more.

As for Johnny Unitas, his game against New York would be his last hurray as Baltimore's quarterback. It was the last time in his career that he would throw for more than 300 yards, and it was the first time he had passed at least 300 yards since a 1969 game against the 49ers. In 208 games, Unitas threw for 300 or more yards 26 times. With Baltimore faltering in 1972, Unitas, 39, would be on the bench halfway through the season and would play in just six more games until the end of the season, thus ending his historic career with a fizzle.

Unitas was "outclassed,quot; by Namath in terms of yards in his only confrontation before 1972. In 1970, Namath threw the ball 62 times for 397 yards and a touchdown against the Colts. Oh, and he also pitched six picks in that game. Unitas and the Colts came out with a 29-22 victory over the Jets, a game where Johnny U threw for 207 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

The two also met at Super Bowl III in 1969 and, well, we know how it turned out.

It's pretty crazy to see a game like this, a complete aberration, that takes place in the '70s. Sometimes the best games are the ones that you're not even sure actually exist. You probably won't find it on many "better,quot; DVDs.

So, happy birthday, dad. Now that you and the rest of those miserable Jets fans have survived the Josh McCown era, let's see how the Adam Gase era unfolds.

And with that, the case of Joe Namath against Johnny Unitas and his 10,000-yard-and-250 touchdown game has been closed.

Next, the "crocodile,quot;.