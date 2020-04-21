Gunman kills 9 people in the mountain town of Lebanon

BEIRUT, Lebanon – A gunman rampaged Tuesday in a mountainous city in Lebanon, killing four Lebanese and five Syrians before fleeing to the surrounding nature, the Lebanese National News Agency said.

The suspect was not immediately identified and his motive remained unclear.

Lebanon has a long history of civil violence and political assassinations, and many families have guns in their homes, but mass shootings are rare.

In recent months, the country has been struggling with an economic crisis, massive protests against government corruption, and a state-imposed blockade aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus.

Lebanon has also hosted more than a million refugees who fled the civil war in neighboring Syria.

The shootings took place in Baakline, a city in the Chouf Mountains southeast of Beirut, the majority of whose residents are from the Druze sect.