Google will now allow any company to list products on Google Shopping for free

Google is making a significant change to its Google Shopping platform by allowing any business owner selling online products to list their inventory for free. Typically, an e-commerce operation would have to pay for ad placement on Google Shopping. But the company says it will now allow anyone to operate a website or manage a store on a list of market platforms without paying. Google still plans to charge companies for the best location as promoted listings.

"What we are seeing is that there are many, many retailers and small businesses that are ready for server buyers, but they still don't have a great way to connect digitally with them," says Bill Ready, president of commerce for Google. The edge. "We believe that doing this helps many more shoppers find what they are looking for, but it also helps provide much-needed relief to the retail and small business ecosystem."

Google Shopping has not allowed you to make a free list since 2012

Ready says Google has been working on these changes for some time, but the current coronavirus pandemic is pressing him to accelerate those plans. The new free option for Google Shopping will take effect for the US. USA Starting April 27, and Ready says it will launch on Google Shopping worldwide over the course of the next few months.

Existing customers will now be able to list their entire inventories in case they only paid to promote some products on the platform. New users can now request to place ads for free through the Google Merchant Center.

As part of the effort, Google is partnering with PayPal to help attract more merchants to the platform faster by allowing them to link their existing accounts to accept online payments. Google is also working with e-commerce inventory management companies like Shopify to ensure that companies that primarily operate through their own websites can quickly switch to selling on Google Shopping.

Google Shopping, as an integrated part of the company's search engine, has been around for almost two decades. At the time, it grew as an alternative to standard e-commerce giants like Amazon and traditional retailer websites like Best Buy and Walmart by allowing retailers to list their direct links to the website and for customers to search for individual products and prices. the same.

But since 2012, Google Shopping has required merchants to pay the company to list the products as a form of advertising, leading to fewer companies choosing to use the platform rather than simply running standard Search for ads. Google or use other third-party services such as Amazon Marketplace and eBay. The Google Shopping platform was also the center of a historic € 2.4 billion fine from the European Union in 2017 for Google's prioritization of Shopping links in search results over competing price matching services.

However, today's announcement should make Google Shopping more accessible at a time when businesses around the world have been forced to close physical stores and move everything online. According to the Commerce Department, total sales in the United States, which includes online and offline retail sales and food and beverage expenses, fell 8.7 percent in March. That's the biggest drop in the almost 30 years that the federal government has followed the metric, The New York Times reported last week.

A significant part of this is due to mandatory local government closings that shut down purchases and spending in person, but also due to the fact that some merchants have yet to fully switch to online sales, while the Crucial shortages for certain products categories mean that certain items are permanently out of stock from reputable retailers.

Ready says the change for Google Shopping will not help with product shortages and more systemic problems with supply and demand. But it could mean that smaller companies with inventory that wasn't previously available might show up soon in search results, and it could be a lifesaver for small businesses struggling to stay afloat while shelter-in-place requests are still in place. .