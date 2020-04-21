Google Introduces New Optimize Tools to Keep Your Website Updated – Latest News

In an attempt to help companies keep their customers up to date on business hours or services that have changed due to COVID-19, Google has introduced new Optimize features and some helpful tips.

Typically, Optimize users can run 10 customizations on their websites at the same time.

"We have temporarily removed this restriction for the next 90 days so that you can make as many updates to your site as you need until July 31. If you don't already have an Optimize account, you can create one for free here." Google said in a statement Monday night.

According to the tech giant, once you log into your Optimize account, you can add a message to the top of your site by clicking "Add a banner."

"You can use our template banner or customize it by editing the color, size and text. You can also select which pages on your site the banner should be displayed on, for example, just the home page or every page on your site." the tech giant reported.

Last week, Google introduced a new way to quickly post an informational banner at the top of the website.

Users can also adapt their messages by location.

"Let's say you are a San Francisco-based clothing retailer and are offering expedited shipping to customers located within the city. Optimize can help you display a custom banner that highlights faster shipping only to users located in San Francisco." Google said.

Other helpful tips are to avoid automated product carousels or animation on your site.

If you have information on how customers can place an order on the same page, the carousel or animation could divert attention from that message.

"Your FAQs may be different than last year. Make sure this page highlights what's most important to your customers today," said Google.

Adding longer messages to your clients may be fine on the desktop, but they are probably too long on mobile devices.

"Limit your messages on your mobile site to less than 50 characters. And allow users to close the message if they wish," the company reported.

