Gloria Estefan will support health workers fighting coronavirus with 500 meals a day

In addition to providing food, the singer of & # 39; Get On Your Feet & # 39; He will join Luis Fonsi in front of the Altisimo Live Festival virtual benefit concert that benefits agricultural workers in the midst of the pandemic.

Gloria Estefan It is supporting healthcare workers and first responders by providing 500 meals a day for those on the front lines amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The "Get on Your Feet" star and her husband, Emilio Estefan, are providing food to workers at Jackson Memorial Hospital, Baptist Health South Florida, the City of Miami Police Department, the Miami Beach Police Department and the Miami Beach Florida Fire Department.

According to Entertainment Tonight, food will be prepared, packaged and delivered daily from Estefan Kitchen in the Miami Design District, seven days a week and for at least the next 30 days.

Gloria has been active in supporting those fighting the coronavirus, and will join Luis Fonsi in front of the virtual charity concert Altisimo Live Festival, raising funds for farmworkers alongside stars including J Balvin, Diane Guerrero and Ana Brenda Contreras.

He also helped his restaurant and hotel staff find employment during the closure by bonding with the heads of the CVS / Navarro pharmacy firm.

"We are trying to hold on to every employee to try to get through this moment. It is a difficult time for all business owners," he said during an appearance on the US daytime program. "The conversation"." Things will reappear … I think it will take a while … but we'll get over it. We have to move on. That's all we can do. "