Gloria Calderon Kellett asked how television production could return; Here are the answers – Deadline

Ten days after the closing of the film and television production, originally scheduled for two weeks, One day at a time Co-creator / EP / showrunner Gloria Calderon Kellett on March 23 posted a tweet to the Hollywood community:

“People in the industry: Can we have a real and honest conversation about the realities that must exist so that we can return to work safely? I don't see that happening in two weeks. For me, I would need a DAILY quick test for the entire cast and crew. You? I want a solution. Let's talk about that. "

Brainstormed discussion moderated by Kellett, with dozens of suggestions from people representing a broad cross-section of Hollywood, from a network chief, showrunners and actors to an editor, a production assistant and location employees.

Actress Keegan Connor Tracy summed up anxiety on everyone's mind. "In film / TV we are used to a certain level of partying or famine, but I am certainly nervous about the length of the coming famine." But he is also afraid of being rushed too soon, "he said.

There were innovative ideas for safe re-entry into production.

"What would happen if the production became a dramatic camp?" Wrote Pop TV President Bradley Schwartz. "Everyone gets tested. You get results. Kiss your loved ones. Moves to camp / studio for 4 (?) Weeks. Build comfortable rooms. Great catering. Alcohol. No one or nothing enters or leaves. Shooting show. It has an explosion. Memories forever. Going home. "

The idea gained support. "In the absence of a quick daily test, it looks like I would have to kidnap the entire cast / crew during production. " Christopher Gorham agreed.

But there was also skepticism. If it is not possible to kidnap the cast and crew, "There should also be protocols for how crew members behave when they leave a set, "veteran executive and television producer. Gene Klein said.

There were specific concerns voiced by the crew members whose responsibilities are entirely based on frequent human interaction.

"Idk, but I'm nervous because I work in locations, which means, you know, all that interaction with people who definitely won't want to interact for long." It was bad before + now it will be worse. Can you imagine making notifications? For evening sessions? Angelica Marciano said.

Alyssa Appleton added: “Not to make matters worse, but the structure of things will probably also have to change. As a PA, I leave the office / set up ALL THE TIME to do runs / pick-ups / returns. "

The consensus was that the availability of daily tests is key to reopening sets.

"I think ideally it would be a daily test for the foreseeable future," he said. Dead to me creator / executive producer Liz Feldman.

"I'm not sure how any contactless job can start without the availability of quick tests," he said. and The magicians co-creator / executive producer Sera Gamble. "I don't know how to tackle the work that an airplane trip requires."

Television editor Mark Hartzell presented an unconventional model that Hollywood might want to follow.

"If there was a quick daily test, I think the production of episodes and feature films would possibly be modeled (wait) for porn," he said. "We build flexibility for staff / actors to isolate 2 weeks if it's positive."

Actor Paul Campbell went beyond the evidence to suggest changes to the content being filmed. "The daily tests would be a start. Even the scenes of large crowds feel like a stretch. And maybe we exchanged the final kiss with an emotionally charged greeting?

Kellett expressionless in response, "The sexy salute!"

Jennifer Liao shared her experience directing a film a few months ago that could be applied to filming during COVID-19. "Our protagonist had the flu during the first week of filming (he even had to call in sick one day), and there were a handful of scripted kisses, so we pretended the angle or there were some," Could you touch her shoulder … that's sexy true?

In an interview with Deadline, Kellett talks about what she learned from the lengthy discussion on Twitter, what the biggest challenges in reopening Hollywood might be, and the changes we can see in One day at a time when its fourth season resumes production after the pandemic-related shutdown.

She also shares her concerns about the team. One day at a time (which includes star Rita Moreno and executive producer Norman Lear, both considered high risk for the coronavirus), reveals why we won't see the pandemic reflected in the show until a possible Season 5, and how our daily lives will be different afterward. from COVID, with a very popular birthday tradition possibly gone for years to come.

DEADLINE: You heard from showrunners, actors, APs. What did you learn from the conversation? What are the essential elements in a security protocol to restart production?

KELLETT: I heard from a lot of people, which was really exciting. It seems everyone is concerned, everyone is concerned. We want to go back to work, but we want to do it so that people are not afraid to go to work; I find it unfathomable that we return under a circumstance in which people do not feel 100% comfortable. I was pleased to hear that other people also thought that the quick tests seemed to be what made them feel comfortable as well to ensure that everyone who was on their set every day was FREE of COVIDS and didn't put anyone else in danger. So it seems like that's the only answer that, right now, we can all wrap our brains around making us feel comfortable until we hear a solution that's better than that solution.

DEADLINE: How do you imagine a safe and functional set when production resumes? Is it feasible to quarantine the cast and crew tested for the duration of a TV session?

KELLETT: Actually, Bradley Schwartz, the president of Pop, had the idea for a theater camp. I think that could be feasible for a film production, possibly on that first day, everyone try and quarantine together. However, I think the reality of that is just thinking about food for so many people. Someone needs to go out into the world and bring food back, unless there are amazing cooling devices somewhere, where it is very remote, and all the food is brought in on the first day. So I'm not exactly sure you can understand how it really works, but it certainly seems like a possibility for a movie that can be shot in 20 days. I think that is possible.

I don't see it being a reality with our TV show just because we have seven (episodes) left to film for this season, for example, and that would mean, what, people couldn't go home? I just don't know what that would be like. It's possible? Maybe, but then it would really require that people not see their families or be unable to go home. So it would require productions to pay for their crew to all be in a hotel together or … Minds bigger than mine are thinking about all of this.

DEADLINE: What are the biggest obstacles to a safe return to filming television shows?

KELLETT: I think it is what it seems? What are the solutions that people are providing to make everyone feel really comfortable? I am around immunocompromised people. My parents are in my life every day. My husband has asthma. I have two young children. So, apart from obviously Norman and Rita, who are legends, who are between 80 and 90 years old, we have to worry about them, but we also have to worry about anyone who is in contact with someone who is immunocompromised in our set. That's just a lot of people, and I want everyone to feel comfortable. Therefore, finding a way for us all to feel comfortable every day to do our job safely is the top priority.

DEADLINE: Do you think live audiences will be possible soon?

KELLETT: No I do not.

DEADLINE: Flying actors who shoot?

KELLETT: I really don't see that that's going to happen soon either. I think we will do more local hiring, exploring locations. I think exploring is fine as long as, again, people are masked and maintain a social distance from each other. You can certainly see a location. However, whether or not you can shoot at that location is something else entirely. So, the shooting is the problem.

DEADLINE: In discussion Wynonna earp creator Emily Andras said that "The front half of my season will feel like a different world to the back half," as his show, like yours, closed mid-session.. Will you change the content of the non-filmed episodes to reflect the realities of social estrangement?

KELLETT: We hadn't planned on doing that because all of Season 4 takes place largely in 2019. We have a New Years episode actually, it's New Years 2020, that doesn't happen until I mean episode 9. Our season ends in February -March when children find out about universities. I think that could be correct when the pandemic is starting. So I think the Alvarezes in Season 4 haven't dealt with this. Maybe Season 5 would take care of that.

Netflix



So this season is a 2019 season, and ideally we would film the last seven that way. Now this all depends on when we can go back and shoot it. We are a show with lots of hugs and lots of kisses and lots of physical contact, as well as romance. So obviously we're going to have to rethink that. I don't feel very comfortable with the characters touching, hugging or kissing, certainly. So that's something we have to talk to the actors about, we have to talk to health professionals to see what they consider safe. I am not a scientist or a doctor, and I do not claim to be. I really look at minds bigger than mine to tell us what we can and cannot do for the safety of our employees.

DEADLINE: Should television series show a new normal or stay away from it? In the thread he wrote: "I am thinking, like in World War II, that we want to escape this. We will want content about the life before or after, but we will not be remembered for a while."

KELLETT: I think that depends on the creator. I think there will probably be a lot of amazing quarantine content. For me, the Alvarez family, I think, would talk about it after or maybe part of Season 5: the beginning, the first episode would be a quarantine ending or something. I think it's certainly happening in the world and this family is dealing with the world, so I could see that it's something we talked about in Season 5. I don't know how much we'd like to do about it in Season 5, we'll see where the world. Much of the show reflects what is happening around us, certainly for the Latinx community in Los Angeles.

And again, the first seven that we would like to film would be ending Season 4, which takes place before the pandemic, so we would have to make adjustments to shoot them, and then hope to get a pickup from Season 5 so we can start writing what this family is going through after the pandemic and possibly an episode during.

And as for my future work, I'm probably going to try to do things that reflect something else. I don't know if I'm going to want to talk about it a lot in my future job right now.

DEADLINE: Are we done with on-screen hugs and kisses for the foreseeable future? Would the "sexy salute" temporarily replace them?

KELLETT: I think we're done for a minute. I was reading about some showrunners who shoot when the actors are sick. They just have little tricks on how they shoot love scenes or kiss scenes, and I think we could use them, but I certainly don't feel comfortable asking an actor to date someone right now, even if they don't have COVID. .

Netflix



I think it will adjust society in some way. I think handshaking will be a thing of the past. I think blowing out the candles on a birthday cake doesn't seem like something we'll see soon. Therefore, I am prepared to adapt to the safety of those around me, and I believe that Hollywood will also be forced to do so.

I hope our study leaders are having these conversations on how to safely return to work. We are looking forward to creating more content for people once this pandemic is over and we have things in place to shoot as soon as possible. And I look forward to the time when we can all safely return to work and return to this lovely industry we are in.