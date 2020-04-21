Global stocks fall on expectations for more bad news: live updates

Global stocks fell on Tuesday as expectations of more bad news from companies revealed the financial impacts they have received from the coronavirus outbreak.
Major European markets opened about 2 percent lower after a similar drop in Asia. Futures markets forecast another drop on Wall Street later on Tuesday, a day after U.S. stocks fell 1.8 percent.
Stock movements on Monday were exacerbated by the turmoil in the oil markets as the price of oil briefly dropped below freezing, meaning some holders were ready to pay people off the barrel of crude oil. of the hands.
While the quirks in the way oil is traded accounted for much of the movement, it still reflects low global demand for fuel, indicating predictions that much of the world economy will remain frozen for some time.
The most observed price of oil in the United States, for a futures contract that provides for delivery in June, was trading at about $ 20 per barrel, far from negative territory but still at record lows. Brent crude, the global benchmark, fell 10 percent amid its own contract change and the reality that the world has more oil than it can use.
Further signal of concern, the prices of US Treasury bonds. USA They were higher, as investors sought security in places considered stable.
In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 index fell 2 percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 2.2 percent. In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.9 percent.
Taiwan's Taiex index fell 2.8 percent, and South Korea's Kospi index fell 1 percent.
In London, the FTSE 100 index was down 1.9 percent. Germany's DAX index was down 2.3 percent, while France's CAC 40 index was down nearly 2.5 percent.
Oil plummets as storage capacity becomes low.
Something strange happened on Monday in the oil markets: prices fell so low that some traders paid buyers to get the oil out of their hands.
The price of the United States' main benchmark oil index fell more than $ 50 a barrel to end the day at around $ 30 below zero, the first time that oil prices turned negative. Such a surprising slide is the result of a quirk in the oil market, but it underscores the industry's turmoil as the coronavirus pandemic decimates the global economy.
Demand for oil is collapsing, and despite an agreement by Saudi Arabia, Russia and other nations to cut production, the world is running out of places to put all the oil that the industry continues to pump, around 100 million barrels per day. At the beginning of the year, Oil sold for more than $ 60 a barrel, but on Friday it reached $ 20.
Prices turned negative, meaning that anyone trying to sell a barrel would have to pay the buyer $ 30, in part because of the way oil is traded. Futures contracts that require buyers to take possession of the oil in May expire Tuesday, and no one wanted the oil because there was no place to store it. Contracts for June delivery were still trading at around $ 22 a barrel, up 16 percent per day.
"If you're a producer, your market has disappeared and if you don't have access to storage, you're out of luck," said Aaron Brady, vice president of energy oil market services at IHS Markit, a research and consulting firm. "The system is crashing."
Refineries are unwilling to convert oil to gasoline, diesel, and other products because too few people travel or take flights by plane, and international trade has slowed sharply. Oil is already being stored on barges and in any nooks and crannies companies can find. One of the best parts of the oil business these days is having storage tanks.
Nursing homes that were already struggling before the coronavirus outbreak may soon be unable to pay rent and other bills without government help.
Many have had to spend more money on personal protective equipment and technology to connect residents with family members who are no longer allowed to visit. Income has been reduced because fewer new residents are admitted in hopes of reducing the risk of infection.
And even before the pandemic, many struggled to stay afloat and provide quality care.
For-profit nursing homes often rent their properties under long-term leases from real estate investment trusts, investment firms, or private equity stores.
The ownership structure has proven to be lucrative for investors in major health care real estate investment trusts, which generally own a mix of nursing homes, nursing homes, and medical buildings. But those long-term leases can be problematic during an economic slowdown, as many include clauses to increase your rent each year, according to regulatory documents.
"There was not much leeway in these leases," said David Stevenson, a professor of health policy at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine who studied the nursing home industry.
In addition to that, the coronavirus means an additional cost. Presbyterian Homes and Services, a Minnesota-based nonprofit operator of 16 nursing homes, estimates that the average 72-bed nursing home is spending an additional $ 2,265 per day on personal protective equipment and an additional $ 1,500 per day on additional nursing staff.
Huawei reports slower sales, citing "difficult challenges."
Sales growth at Chinese tech giant Huawei slowed sharply in the first quarter, The company said Tuesday, citing "difficult challenges,quot; it and its suppliers face as they try to maintain production amid the pandemic.
The Chinese smartphone and telecommunications equipment maker said revenue in the first three months of 2020 increased 1.4 percent compared to the same period last year, a decline in annual growth of 19.1 percent that reported for 2019.
Huawei has been the target of multifaceted crackdown by the Trump administration, which sees it as a threat to national security. Last year, the United States government filed criminal charges against Huawei and the ability of limited American companies to do business with it.
Huawei on Tuesday did not describe in detail how the coronavirus was affecting production or sales. But executives have recently acknowledged that the company's fortune is being affected by its inability to offer Google applications on its latest model smartphones, as a result of restrictions from the US government. USA
In announcing its latest business results on Tuesday, Huawei did not say how many phones it sold in the first quarter, a figure it has given in previous earnings announcements.
Huawei is not on the public list, but reports selected financial information as a gesture toward openness.
Netflix is expected to report an increase in subscriptions.
How many people only had to see the "Tiger King,quot;? We'll probably find out on Tuesday when Netflix reports its first-quarter earnings after the market closes. With orders to stay home around the world, shareholders expect to see an increase in demand.
This is what to look for:
-
Up to 8.7 million new customers were registered during the first three months of the year, according to Bernstein Research. Before the pandemic, Netflix expected around 7 million.
-
Most of them come from abroad. Netflix has more ground to gain in Europe, Asia, and Latin America, where people are still discovering the service. For the United States and Canada, about 1.4 million new accounts are expected.
-
Netflix should generate $ 5.7 billion in revenue and $ 739 million in profit, according to an analyst survey by S,amp;P Capital IQ. But with the closure of Hollywood, the company has been unable to fill its portfolio with new content. The streaming service has many canned movies and shows, but the slowdown will affect its lineup later in the year.
-
Netflix announced last month that it would continue to pay its production staff with a $ 100 million fund that it created to shore up the Hollywood economy.
-
The slowdown could be a short-term blessing. Netflix normally burn a ton of cash to finance your content board. Because the company prepays all of its productions before they are available for viewing, it does not factor those costs in until later, sometimes a year or more after the money is spent. That allows Netflix to claim profits despite spending more than what goes in. It is completely legal, and all media companies do it. Netflix simply does it on a much larger scale.
-
For those wondering how much that costs, investors estimate that Netflix spent $ 497 million more than it made in the first three months of the year. Of course, that number is likely to be much lower during the current crisis.
Virgin Australia goes into voluntary administration after the ransom was denied.
Virgin australia announced Tuesday that it had entered the voluntary administration after the Australian government rejected a bailout for the company of A $ 1.4 billion.
The airline, which is among Australia's largest national and international airlines, said it hoped to recapitalize the business to emerge in a stronger position after the coronavirus crisis, but in the meantime it would continue to operate scheduled flights carrying essential workers, transporting goods and the return of the Australians home.
"Our intention is to embark on a process to restructure and refinance the business and remove it from management as soon as possible," Vaughan Strawbridge, the company's administrator, said in a statement. "We have begun a process of seeking interest from the parties to participate in the recapitalization of the business and its future, and so far there have been several expressions of interest," he said.
The company, which employs more than 10,000 people and flies to 41 destinations, became a major player in the market after the The closure of Ansett Australia in 2002, and its collapse would leave Qantas Airways with an effective monopoly on international travel to and from Australia, according to experts.
"Australia needs a second airline," said Paul Scurrah, executive director of Virgin Australia. "We are determined to keep flying."
Wall Street falls on a shaky trading day.
Wall Street shares plummeted, and shares of power producers continued to drop the price of crude on Monday.
The S,amp;P 500 fell about 1.8 percent.
Oil producers were among the worst-performing stocks in the index. Exxon and Chevron both fell more than 4 percent. United airlines and American airlines It also fell more than 4 percent, after the former said it had lost nearly $ 2 billion in the first three months of the year.
Tech stocks again performed better than the overall market, with the Nasdaq compound falling around 1 percent. Those shares have been winning in part because companies like Amazon and Netflix They are seen as being able to take advantage of stay-at-home requests as consumers fall back on spending elsewhere. Netflix, which will report its quarterly earnings results later this week, rose more than 3 percent on Monday.
As investors try to gauge the extent of the damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic, they will face an avalanche of updates from other big companies this week, with about a fifth of the S,amp;P 500 expected to report first-quarter earnings.
Monday's losses may have been moderated by progress in responding to the pandemic. Lawmakers in Washington said they were reaching an agreement over a new small business support package, and President Trump said authorities would intensify the tests.
Catch up – this is what's happening.
-
Hertz, one of the world's largest car rental companies, said Monday that it had decided to lay off 10,000 employees in North America due to high rental cancellations and weak reservations related to the coronavirus pandemic. The cuts, which affect about a third of Hertz's American workforce, will cost the company about $ 30 million. As of December, Hertz employed 38,000 people worldwide, including 29,000 in the United States.
The reports were contributed by Raymond Zhong, Matthew Goldstein, Robert Gebeloff, Jessica Silver-Greenberg, Edmund Lee, Livia Albeck-Ripka, Stanley Reed, Clifford Krauss, Vindu Goel and Mohammed Hadi.