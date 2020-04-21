Global stocks fall on expectations for more bad news: live updates

Global stocks fell on Tuesday as expectations of more bad news from companies revealed the financial impacts they have received from the coronavirus outbreak.

Major European markets opened about 2 percent lower after a similar drop in Asia. Futures markets forecast another drop on Wall Street later on Tuesday, a day after U.S. stocks fell 1.8 percent.

Stock movements on Monday were exacerbated by the turmoil in the oil markets as the price of oil briefly dropped below freezing, meaning some holders were ready to pay people off the barrel of crude oil. of the hands.

While the quirks in the way oil is traded accounted for much of the movement, it still reflects low global demand for fuel, indicating predictions that much of the world economy will remain frozen for some time.