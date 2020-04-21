Georgia woman discharged from hospital after coronavirus battle just in time to celebrate centennial

If you or someone you know today is battling the coronavirus, then perhaps this story can give you some hope. A Georgia hospital celebrated the discharge of a 99-year-old woman just in time for her 100th birthday. According to WBTV, Maude Burke is the oldest COVID-19 patient to be discharged from the Phoebe Putney Health System in Albany, Georgia.

Burke, who is approaching his 100th year on this planet, received a special shipment from nurses and hospital staff. The warm moment was captured by the camera, showing the medical team cheering as they pulled her out of the hospital to finally go home.

The hospital posted on its Facebook page that "His strength and determination are incredible, and we wish him the best as he continues to recover." We are so glad you shared this inspiring moment with the world!

Look the following video:

TSR STAFF: Christina C! @cdelafresh