Georgia governor criticized for reopening of classrooms and gyms this week

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp was dragged online Monday after announcing he would reopen gyms and salons across the state amid the COVID-19 outbreak, despite the number of people with positive tests increasing.

Kemp said fitness centers, bowling alleys, body art studios, hairdressers, nail and beauty salons, and massage therapy businesses may reopen on Friday, April 24. Theaters and restaurants will be open on Monday, April 27, while bars and nightclubs will be closed for now on CNN.

Many Georgians are afraid and do not trust Kemp's new guidelines, as he only found out 18 days before asymptomatic coronavirus carriers can transmit the virus.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms does not support Kem's latest move.

"I am puzzled that we have opened this way, and again I cannot emphasize enough, I work very well with our governor and hope to have a better understanding of what his reasoning is," she said. "But when I look at the data and talk to our public health officials, I don't see that it's based on anything that is logical."

Twitter agreed.