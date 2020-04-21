Home Entertainment Georgia governor criticized for reopening of classrooms and gyms this week

Georgia governor criticized for reopening of classrooms and gyms this week

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2
Logo

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp was dragged online Monday after announcing he would reopen gyms and salons across the state amid the COVID-19 outbreak, despite the number of people with positive tests increasing.

Kemp said fitness centers, bowling alleys, body art studios, hairdressers, nail and beauty salons, and massage therapy businesses may reopen on Friday, April 24. Theaters and restaurants will be open on Monday, April 27, while bars and nightclubs will be closed for now on CNN.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©