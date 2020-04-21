George Stephanopoulos Says He Has Eliminated Coronavirus After Test – Deadline

Good morning america Presenter George Stephanopoulos said he had "killed" the coronavirus after he tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies.

He also said he signed up for a clinical trial to donate his blood plasma.

He wrote on Twitter on Tuesday: “Good news for me and my family. Last week I tested positive for Covid antibodies, confirming that I cleared the virus after weeks without symptoms. I also signed up for a clinical trial to donate my blood plasma and hope to donate in the coming weeks. "

An antibody test is done to see if the body's immune system has responded to the virus.

Stephanopoulos said last week that he tested positive for coronavirus, but had no symptoms. He has been caring for his wife, Ali Wentworth, who has been ill with the virus, and has continued to appear in GMA from his house

The New York Post featured a photo of Stephanopoulos on its cover on Tuesday, in which he was seen on a walk in East Hampton.

Stephanopoulos is among a series of news on the air to test positive for the virus. CNN's Chris Cuomo, Brooke Baldwin and Richard Quest have said they have COVID-19.