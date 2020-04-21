'Friends' Stars Take Part in All In Challenge by Offering Chance to Hangout on Reunion Set

Warner Bros. Television

Those who donate to various food charities amid the coronavirus pandemic will get the opportunity to enter a lottery and hang out with Jennifer Aniston and her castmates for their HBO special.

The stars of "Friends" have added their names to the All In Challenge by offering fans the chance to join them for an upcoming HBO reunion special.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc have announced that those who donate to various food charities amid the coronavirus will get the opportunity to enter a lottery and hang out with the stars on the set of the HBO Max production.

"Hi guys," Aniston wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, April 21. "We're so excited to join the ALL IN challenge to help keep people fed and healthy during this time."

She added, "We're inviting you and five of YOUR friends to join the six of us on Stage 24. Be our personal guests in the audience for the taping of our @HBOMAX reunion, as we reminisce about the show and celebrate all the fun we had … and get the whole Friends VIP experience on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour. "

The castmates are among the growing list of celebrities who have joined the All In Challenge, including Leonardo Dicaprio and Robert De Niro who have offered up a small role in their new Martin Scorsese film, Justin Bieber, Kevin Hart and Ryan Reynolds and Hugh jackman, who have announced they'll be putting their long-running friendly feud on hold to help the kids of one lucky fan run a lemonade stand.

Funds raised by the challenge will benefit Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry and America's Food Fund, which benefits Feeding America and the World Central Kitchen.