Former gang affiliate Tekashi 6ix9ine denied early release amid COVID-19 concerns

Faheem "Crippy,quot; Walter, a former Tekashi 6ix9ine affiliate and rumored to be "right hand,quot; by former 6ix9ine manager Shotti, was denied early release from prison amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to documents obtained by Complex, Walter's attorney wrote: "Despite exceeding the recommended time for use of the colostomy bag at the time of his sentence eight months ago, Mr. Walter has still not heard anything about the next steps of the BOP [Bureau of Prisons] medical staff on colostomy removal.Meanwhile, he has stayed at MCC New York, where, due to the colostomy, he continues to face an increased risk of infection and serious medical complications. "

The judge says it is too violent to allow him to go outside.

"Walter's release some 45 months earlier would expose the community to the risk of renewed violence," the judge wrote.

It is unclear whether Walter will appeal the judge's decision.