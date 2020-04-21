Floyd Mayweather's daughter Jirah shades him in Tik Tok video

Instagram

People feel sorry for the 15-year-old daughter of the former boxing champion when she hints that her late mother Josie Harris was the only one who loved her unconditionally in the video.

Being the daughter of a famous and wealthy person, Jirah Mayweather's life is not always rainbows and butterflies, according to Jirah herself. The daughter of Floyd Mayweather, Jr. He has expressed his feelings in a new Tik Tok video that has people worried about his emotional state.

In the clip, Jirah syncs her lips with Orianthi"Song according to you", which plays in the background. When the lyrics say, "According to you / I'm stupid / I'm useless / I can't do anything right," the 15-year-old girl points to a photo of her father, Floyd. The lyrics continue: "According to you / I am difficult / difficult to please / changing your mind forever," which Jirah uses to describe her brothers' opinions about her.

When the song hits the chorus that says, "But according to him / I'm beautiful, amazing / can't get me out of his head / According to him I'm funny / irresistible / everything he ever wanted," Jirah points to a photo of his late mother Josie Harris. , suggesting that she is the only one who loves her unconditionally.

Watching the video, people can't help but feel sorry for Jirah. "That is sad," reacted an Internet user. Another sympathetic person wrote, "I feel so bad about losing her mother that I think Josie was the stone in the life of her three children."

"I almost cried. Poor baby, I feel so bad for her. She probably feels lonely and like she has no one. I really hope someone will come along to help guide her and be there for her," shared another. Someone else echoed the sentiment, "Very sad and her mother has just died. I hope everything works out for her and she doesn't raise a bird like her sister Iyanna."

"She is crying ….. she just lost her mother and where is her father? I feel sorry for this child and all the others who are neglected by those who are supposed to protect them," reads another comment. Others criticized Floyd for not being a good father to his children, and one angry user wrote, "Floyd needs to get in shape. Illiterate."

"He always thought that money bought happiness and put his children above it," said another. Another stated, "Floyd had several children and is dropping them all. He cares very much about material things and not enough about his earthly connections."

Jirah recently made headlines for threatening to stab Bhad Bhabie a.k.a. Danielle Bregoli. Their online dispute began when Jirah mocked the 17-year-old raptor for her alleged controversy over black fishing. Applauding Jirah, Bhabie then posted on his Instagram Stories, "Oh, tell @jirahmayweather that I'll hit myself when I see her."

The daughter of the former professional boxing champion responded by posting in her own story: "@bhadbhabie we don't fight b *** hes around here, we stab them," apparently alluding to her half-sister YaYa a.k.a. Iyanna Mayweatherrecent stabbing incident.