First FDA Approved Home Kit – BGR

Testing for the COVID-19 coronavirus, in addition to contact tracing to help health workers focus on the spread of the virus, will be significantly more important in the coming days as the Trump administration and state and local leaders in the United States try to find out how to reopen the country and the economy in a responsible way.

In that regard, the FDA announced Tuesday its approval of the first home coronavirus test kit, which allows patients to collect their own samples to send to a laboratory for analysis.

The FDA announced Tuesday its approval of a home collection option for the LabCorp COVID-19 RT-PCR test, which allows the company to test samples that patients have collected using the approved kit containing nasal swabs and solution. saline. Once patients have self-printed to obtain a sample, they mail it in an insulated package to LabCorp for analysis, and LabCorp's plan is to make this home collection kit eventually available to consumers in most of the states.

The LabCorp kit includes a Q-tip style cotton swab, and patients are advised not to use other cotton swabs with this test due to concerns about sterility and the genetic material inherent in cotton swabs purchased from the store. "We work with LabCorp to ensure that the proven data from home patient sample collection is as safe and accurate as sample collection from a doctor's office, hospital or other testing site," said the commissioner of the FDA Stephen M. Hahn in a press release.

"With this action, there is now a convenient and reliable option for collecting patient samples from the comfort and safety of your home."

It goes without saying, but since this authorization is classified as the first choice of an FDA home test kit for coronavirus, this should not be read as a general approval for other home collection options using swabs. cotton or other instruments Today's announcement is specific to the LabCorp COVID-19 RT-PCR test for home collection of nasal swab samples using the Pixel by LabCorp Home Collection Kit, which is based on the Laboratory part of the test that has already been approved, but needed health care workers to collect samples from patients.

As the US USA Moving on to the next phase of the coronavirus crisis, this type of testing will be enormously important. For the country and economy to reopen, which will happen tentatively and in stages, a much greater degree of testing and contact tracing must be done so that health workers can focus even more on infected people to separate them from the healthy public

The latest Johns Hopkins University coronavirus numbers show more than 788,000 confirmed cases in the US. USA Since the crisis of the coronavirus COVID-19 began. Also to date, there have been more than 42,000 deaths in the United States.

