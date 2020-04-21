Filmfare Recommends: The Best Bollywood Art Movies Of Recent Times

Arthouse cinema started as a wave in the 1980s and has refused to die. Thanks to a more receptive audience, terms like parallel cinema or art cinema slowly become redundant. The limits get blurry and that day is not far off when we won't have to use different definitions. The current era has seen the influx of commercial movie stars on the art scene. Production houses traditionally associated with big-budget movies have also begun to diversify into story-centric rather than star-centric films. It is a good time for both viewers and filmmakers. Presenting a list of recent era art movies to enhance your movie watching game in this quarantine.

Drying (2015)

Director: Leena Yadav

Cast: Tannishtha Chatterjee, Radhika Apte, Surveen Chawla, Adil Hussain, Lehar Khan, Sayani Gupta

Rani (Tannishtha Chatterjee) is a loving mother who wants her rebellious son Gulab (Riddhi Sen) to grow up and take care of his responsibilities. Lajjo (Radhika Apte) is friends with Rani and is a housewife who is abused by her husband for being infertile. Bijli (Surveen Chawla), who despite being a prostitute, is still accepted as her friend and her exploits bring indirect pleasure to the other women. Women have had enough of the patriarchal rules established by the male-dominated society and decide to rebel. Lajjo sleeps with another man to get pregnant, Rani sells her house to pay off her debts, then frees her daughter-in-law from forced marriage and asks him to be with his childhood girlfriend. They understand that they will never be able to live according to their own rules in their town and they decide to flee together in search of better prospects. The film was praised for its bold content. And for striking a blow against patriarchy. The performances of the three protagonists brought the film and received much applause.

Nil Battey Sannata (2016)

Director: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

Cast: Swara Bhaskar, Ria Shukla, Ratna Pathak, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Suri

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's directorial debut is a heartwarming tale of a maid who enrolls in her 15-year-old daughter's school to make sure she studies diligently for her tenth and doesn't criticize math. Chanda (Swara Bhaskar) wants her daughter Apeksha (Riya Shukla) to study hard, as she feels that education leads to prosperity, but the teenager is fatalistic about her prospects and feels that she too will end up being a maid, so why should the precious time pass? from his childhood in the studio. Chanda also becomes a student at the same school with the help of his employer (Ratna Pathak Shah). She becomes better at math than her daughter, leading to more resentment. However, one fine day, he realizes the extent of his mother's sacrifices and begins to study diligently, passing with great success. In the end, we see her being interviewed for the IAS table. The film was praised for its social message, as well as for the performances of the two protagonists. Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari went on to remake her own Tamil debut film. Entitled Amma Kanakku, she starred in Amala Paul, Yuvasri, Revathi, and Samuthirakani.

A Death at the Gunj (2017)

Director: Konkona Sen Sharma

Cast: Om Puri, Tanuja, Tillotama Shome, Ranvir Shorey, Vikrant Massey, Kalki Koechlin, Gulshan Devaiah, Jim Sarbh, and Arya Sharma

Based on a Mukul Sharma story, Death In The Gunj is a movie finely crafted by debuting director Konkona Sen Sharma. Set in the late 1970s and involving a dysfunctional Anglo-Indian family with Bengali roots, the film is partly a suspense drama and part of coming of age. The title of the film warns us about a tragedy, so we are aware of the death part. It is not the outcome but the development to the end that draws our attention. The film is told in a week-long flashback and refers to a family vacation at a small hill station in Bihar. The Bakshis (Om Puri and Tanuja), their son Nandu (Gulshan Devaiah), his wife Bonnie (Tillotama Shome), granddaughter Tani (Arya Sharma), spend time together in a small hill station 8-9 hours from Kolkata. Another relative Shutu (Vikrant Massey), and a slightly nymphomaniac Mimi family friend (Kalki Koechlin), another group of boisterous family friends, Vikram (Ranvir Shorey) and Jim Sarbh (Brian) also join them. . Tani's disappearance one day triggers a chain of events that end in tragedy.

Mukti Bhawan (2017)

Director: Shubhashish Bhutiani

Cast: Adil Hussain, Lalit Behl, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Palomi Ghosh, Navnindra Behl, Anil K Rastogi

After experiencing a nightmare, Dayanand Kumar (Lalit Behl), 77, feels that he is going to die soon. His accountant son Rajiv (Adil Hussain) reluctantly decides to accompany him to Varanasi and comes to stay at Mukti Bhawan, where the elders come to die near the holy waters of the Ganges. However, thanks to an atmosphere free of contamination and an air of tranquility in the holy city, the father begins to feel better. He also finds a companion in the form of Vimla, 75 (Navnindra Behl, Lalit's real-life wife). She is a widow who retains enthusiasm for life and her influence also rejuvenates Dayanand. Meanwhile, Rajiv is constantly harassed by his wife (Geetanjali Kulkarni) for shirking his responsibilities. He begins to envy his father for the feeling of peace that the former is experiencing. The film shows a clash between old school values ​​and modernity. Try to convey the idea that we are running an unnecessary race and it is time for us to slow down and relax the pace, living a little longer in the process.

Mukkabaaz (2018)

Director: Anurag Kashyap

Cast: Vineet Kumar Singh, Zoya Hussain, Jimmy Sheirgill, Ravi Kishan

Mukkabaaz is director Anurag Kashyap's tribute to the iconic boxing movie Rocky, starring Sylvester Stallone. But it's Rocky healthily peppered with caste politics. Vineet Kumar Singh plays a talented boxer from the lower caste who falls in love with the niece of a high-class politician. This displeases the politician, who was a former boxer and influences the boxing arena. The politician threatens to destroy the boxer's career. The way it comes out of politicians' tactics is the crux of the film. Vineet Kumar Singh reportedly trained as a boxer for two years to look good. Director Kashyap made use of real boxers in the boxing scenes. That's the reason why they look nervous and raw. Jimmy Shergill once again delivered a powerful performance as a ruthless politician. And Ravi Kishan, as the kindhearted coach, also showed why he is known as one of the most versatile actors in the country. Zoya Hussain, who made her film debut, is speechless and therefore has no dialogue, but her eyes speak volumes. Anurag showed how athletes in our country have to fight every step of the way to gain recognition. And it also hit the casteist structure of our society.

Sonchiriya (2019)

Director: Abhishek Chaubey

Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey and

Ashutosh Rana

Sonchiriya offers a powerful combination of deceptive drama, karmic lesson, and caste politics with some largely realistic actions. Set in the 1970s during the Emergency era, Sonchiriya is a story based on Chambal, which has long been the favorite playground for directors who want to channel their inner Sergio Leone and whip up a western curry. Maan Singh (Manoj Bajpayee), is the leader of a merry band of thieves, only they are called baaghi (rebels). Their rebellion exists on an existential level, since most of the time they are men who flee from themselves, from their circumstances. Lakhna (Sushant Singh Rajput) and Vakil (Ranvir Shorey) are his trusted lieutenants. Virender Gujjar (Ashutosh Rana), a policeman has a personal revenge against them and has promised to kill them in hell or at high tide. Their lives change when they help a woman (Bhumi Pednekar), who had stumbled upon Chambal carrying a sick girl. Nothing is what it seems and various interpretations of the truth emerge as the narration comes and goes in time.