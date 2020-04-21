Feel Good's Mae Martin talks about the power of telling her story

It has not been a typical month for Mae Martin. The comedian's first television show, Feel good, premiered on Channel 4 in the UK on March 18 and launched internationally just a day later on Netflix. Launching a program, especially one that is semi-autobiographical and deeply personal, is stressful enough, but launching it during a global pandemic? It has been a strange experience, Martin said.

"It's so surreal. And when it came out, everyone kept texting and saying, 'This is great for your show.' That feels so inappropriate right now, but it's really surreal. And then you feel really deaf promoting it because everyone's struggling and you say, 'Hey, check out my show', "Martin said. "It was a shame not being able to go to Los Angeles and the United States, but it seems like people are watching him, so that's good."