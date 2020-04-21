Feel Good's Mae Martin talks about the power of telling her story

It has not been a typical month for Mae Martin. The comedian's first television show, Feel good, premiered on Channel 4 in the UK on March 18 and launched internationally just a day later on Netflix. Launching a program, especially one that is semi-autobiographical and deeply personal, is stressful enough, but launching it during a global pandemic? It has been a strange experience, Martin said.
"It's so surreal. And when it came out, everyone kept texting and saying, 'This is great for your show.' That feels so inappropriate right now, but it's really surreal. And then you feel really deaf promoting it because everyone's struggling and you say, 'Hey, check out my show', "Martin said. "It was a shame not being able to go to Los Angeles and the United States, but it seems like people are watching him, so that's good."
MAE MARTIN IS "MAE,quot;
In Feel goodMartin plays, well, Mae. Feel goodMae, like the real Martin, is a comedian, a Canadian transplant living in the UK. On the show (and in real life), she struggled with a drug addiction, and the show follows her hard and fast crash for George (Charlotte Ritchie), a straight girl with no previous experience in homosexual relationships. The six-episode series traces Mae's budding love story with George, which coincides with her re-entry into Narcotics Anonymous. It is part of Martin's true story, with a twist.
"I always said that all the feelings and things that my character is concerned about her sobriety and relationships, her addictive behavior, and her gender are all true and autobiographical. And then we narrated those feelings. So, the specific events the characters were in mostly fictional, but there's a lot of truth. So if I had to give a percentage, I'd say 40-60: 40 percent true, 60 percent fictional, "Martin said.
Martin co-wrote the series and starred in the show, Feel good It was the first real acting experience for the comedian. Tackling real-life issues on the show ended up being a cathartic experience.
"I definitely learned about myself by writing it with my co-writer (Joe Hampson) We did a great soul searching and I think it was probably also very helpful to write to the other characters on the show, because it forces you to consider other people's perspectives on you and things like that, "Martin laughed." It was useful. And then, as I was doing it, I think the schedule is very hectic and I was juggling so many dishes that it definitely didn't seem like a therapeutic exercise, I was just doing a show. Then when I saw the final edited version, I think that was the moment when I felt, yes, a certain cathartic release because I thought that some of these feelings that I have carried are now out there. I have vocalized them and hope that people can empathize. It is a really good feeling, especially when there is so little representation. So, not having seen stories that I necessarily relate to directly, although obviously I can connect with Romeo and Juliet and Titanic and all those love stories: it was cathartic to see such a specific story that I could really relate to. "
Still, dealing with some issues was more difficult than others, especially when the time came to act. When Martin was writing the series, she said she thought it would be fun to play a character doing things like strap on a dildo and snort fake cocaine. "And when it came down to it, I thought, 'This is really incredibly draining and emotionally intense.' As I have never acted before, I am pleased that I have not been censored," Martin said. "But now I am writing some scripts for the second season, it has not been confirmed yet, but we are writing some scripts, and now I know how it feels, I really have to force myself not to censor myself. But the temptation is, oh God, a lot more difficult ".
When Mae met Lisa
A part of the show that didn't reflect his real life was his parents. Lisa Kudrowshe of friends fame, she played Martin's mother Linda in the series.
"The characters are super ornate. Like, my parents found it funny. Although there are some comical traits in those characters that my parents also have, they are very, very different. So they were able to find it very funny and separate from it. My mother is obsessed with that character and Lisa's performance, "Martin said.
Martin called Kudrow's HBO series The return, a fake-style comedy about a comedy star named Valerie Cherish trying to rekindle her career with reality TV, "near-perfect television," and cited her performance on that show as one reason why she was approached for the role in Feel good.
"She's very good at walking that line between comedy and drama and true empathy. And then she can say these really absurd lines, like Linda has some really crazy lines, but in the next second she can hit you with this emotional bump. … And then (Kudrow) was so supportive and charming, which is a huge relief, because it's scary to meet your heroes because you're like, 'Oh, God. Don't screw it up'. But she was very calm, intelligent and fun. "
Martin said she used her time with Kudrow to talk about The return, friends and encourage her to do a sequel to Romy and Michele High School Reunion. A particularly tense scene between the two was filmed on Martin's birthday, giving the rising star another surreal experience in addition to creating and starring in his own television show alongside Kudrow.
"On my birthday, we spent the whole day filming that scene on the ghost train … We spent the whole day yelling at each other, but then, between takes, we told stories. It was good," Martin said. "Yeah, I'm also a loser when it comes to birthdays, like I take them very seriously, so I constantly reminded everyone that it was my birthday. I told myself that it was birthday and that I was doing something great, so yeah it was amazing. "
VOLUNTEERS FEEL GOOD AGAIN?
While Martin is working on scripts for a second season, it has yet to be confirmed. That hasn't stopped the comic from imagining what's next for the television version of Mae.
"They have commissioned some scripts. We have so much more that we want to see those characters," Martin said. "I really love playing if George or I are really good for each other. I'm supporting them, I want them to end up together, but I like the ambiguity of whether that's a healthy relationship or not, we're getting into it."
The first season of Feel good is now streaming on Netflix.
