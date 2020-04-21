FaZe Clan x NFL: Draft Limited Edition Merchandise Shows Symbiotic Link Between Organizations

While professional sports professional leagues rarely join forces financially, they have not been shy to partner with eSports organizations in recent years, as interest in competitive games continues to rise.

The NFL and NBA, as well as the MLB, have embraced their athletes by playing as virtual interpretations of themselves on "Madden," "NBA 2K,quot; and "MLB The Show." However, beyond that, leagues seek to partner with some of the most influential members of the gaming community.

This week, the NFL and electronic sports organization FaZe Clan are collaborating on limited-edition products and a live stream of the Draft-A-Thon Observation Party. It is the continuation of a symbiotic relationship between the bodies: the NFL and its gigantic social networks should bring new eyes to FaZe, and vice versa.

Organization Instagram followers Twitter followers YouTube subscribers NFL 17.4 million 25.2 million 6.47 million FaZe Clan 8.6 million 4.3 million 7.63 million

MORE: Travis Scott to Organize & # 39; Fortnite & # 39; Concerts

E-sports carry the kind of base that traditional youth-based professional sports leagues like the NFL are desperate to capture. The NFL is the established power of the entertainment industry that could help unlock additional doors for an explosive growth organization like FaZe.

The shirts and hoodies below contain a confident retro look that is based on the NFL of the 90s.

How is the FaZe Clan x NFL collaboration?

FaZe shirt https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/56/4c/faze-clan-nfl-draft-shirt_qwn6uigwd1va18n293u6oghoq.jpeg?t=-1626396183,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



FaZe hoodie https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/1f/d/faze-clan-nfl-draft-hoodie_12vecxbthstdn1p7ym64nz5r44.jpeg?t=-1626437375,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



How much does FaZe shooting clothing cost?

Hoodies cost $ 80 and T-shirts cost $ 40.

When do the items go on sale?

Merchandise will go on sale at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 23. The articles will be available on both the NFL website and the FaZe website.