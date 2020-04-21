Fans say Bow Wow "demolishes,quot; Romeo in a battle & # 39; Hit for Hit & # 39;

Now you know that the quarantine season has given us some of the best lives and battles that we never knew we needed! Last night Babyface and Teddy Riley finally gave us the one we've all been waiting for. Now that that's over, people return to normal by suggesting new battles. A fan tweeted that they wanted to see a Bow wow vs Romeo battle and other fans quickly closed that.

Fans came to Bow's defense claiming that he would "demolish,quot; Romeo.

ROMEO???? Everyone disrespects Bow Wow like he's not throwing hit after hit in the early 2000s. I can't even name a song by Romeo other than ICDC college. https://t.co/A9N1Oux2EM – Vandals Luther (@rudegyalzeee) April 21, 2020

I know we're joking about Bow Wow and everything, but this man was a young icon with Hits on top of Hits. He would demolish Romeo and he wouldn't even be around hahaha https://t.co/08TgJ709zI – Dee Holt ❄️➐ (@ D_1andOnly_) April 21, 2020

Lmao by the time bow wow hits his fifth song, romeo will have to play his icdc commercial. https://t.co/tYASZOtp6R – misstrina♊️ (@kaytrinv) April 21, 2020

Since Bow Wow was "Mr. 106 and Park,quot;, who do you think would be a better contender to fight Lil Bow Wow?

