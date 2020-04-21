Fans say Bow Wow "demolishes,quot; Romeo in a battle & # 39; Hit for Hit & # 39;

Home Entertainment Fans say Bow Wow "demolishes,quot; Romeo in a battle & # 39;...

Now you know that the quarantine season has given us some of the best lives and battles that we never knew we needed! Last night Babyface and Teddy Riley finally gave us the one we've all been waiting for. Now that that's over, people return to normal by suggesting new battles. A fan tweeted that they wanted to see a Bow wow vs Romeo battle and other fans quickly closed that.

Fans came to Bow's defense claiming that he would "demolish,quot; Romeo.

Since Bow Wow was "Mr. 106 and Park,quot;, who do you think would be a better contender to fight Lil Bow Wow?

If you've missed these IG live battles, check out the latest one below!

