Fallen car theft charges against rapper Pop Smoke

The car theft charges against the deceased rapper, Pop Smoke, have been dropped months after his death.

Pop Smoke was charged last January with stealing a $ 375,000 black Rolls Royce that he used in a video shoot before he allegedly drove him back to his Brooklyn home.

After his arrest, he was released on $ 250,000 bail.

During an interview, he denied claims by the vehicle owner that he stole the car.

"Nonsense. I'll tell you later," Smoke told Angie Martinez. "But I just know … But you know, it's a cap. Let's keep it that way. But I just know! Man, look at me man."

Pop Smoke had reportedly borrowed the Rolls Royce for a music video in California, according to an indictment and a law enforcement official. The Roll-Royce Wraith was loaned for the video in November, then reportedly had the luxury vehicle transported to New York without permission.

The vehicle was reported as lost by the driver and has since been returned to them after they found the car parked outside Pop Smoke's mother's home in the Canarsie area of ​​Brooklyn. Police say he changed the license plate and tinted the windows.

The rapper was shot dead during an invasion of his home during a stay in the Hollywood Hills.