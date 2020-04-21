Fallen car theft charges against rapper Pop Smoke

The car theft charges against the deceased rapper, Pop Smoke, have been dropped months after his death.

Pop Smoke was charged last January with stealing a $ 375,000 black Rolls Royce that he used in a video shoot before he allegedly drove him back to his Brooklyn home.

After his arrest, he was released on $ 250,000 bail.

During an interview, he denied claims by the vehicle owner that he stole the car.

"Nonsense. I'll tell you later," Smoke told Angie Martinez. "But I just know … But you know, it's a cap. Let's keep it that way. But I just know! Man, look at me man."

