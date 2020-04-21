Exclusive: in conversation with Anubhav Sinha

He is one of the most wanted filmmakers in the country at the moment. He has distinguished himself with shocking films like Mulk and Article 15. HThis eye for arrest and storytelling unique stories has brought Anubhav Sinha to the top of the coveted list of filmmakers. If his cinema is exemplary, his political views are no less exalted. He is not a person to chop words, the director has become the voice of the secular in recent times. We called the manager to find out what he was doing during the closing. An exclusive chat …

Your Insta feed is full of videos and kitchen photos. Cooking seems to be your second passion after making movies …

(laughs) Sometimes I wonder if food is my first passion and cinema the second. Jokes aside, these are two passions that go hand in hand. I would not sacrifice one for the other. Yes, food is a great point of discussion in my life, kal kya khana hai, parson kya khana hai, arey bahut dinon se vo dish nahin khayi hai … (What will I eat tomorrow, what will I eat last? a long time) That continues in my life.

How do you think this blockage will affect the movie business?

I don't think anyone has the correct answer to this question, right now. We are all concerned, but we will find a way to kill this virus. One hopes to have learned a lesson from this, but I seriously doubt it. Except for a percentage niche of the population, I don't think anything will change. We are animals and we will stay like this. In reality, animals are much better than us. Yes, some of us will change here and there. We will be more in love with peace and life.

How much has the blockade affected your production plans?

Quite. There is already a film in production directed by my wife Ratnaa (Sinha). It was going into production in late April. There were other things planned towards the end of the year. So obviously there is a change in the plan. But there is a change in the plan for everyone. I suspect that by the time we get back to whatever degree of normalcy we can, we would have skipped about four or six months of our lives. It will change many things.

Is the current scenario going to change the perspective of your story?

I don't think so … I don't think we change as human beings through this crisis. Many of us could approach our nuclei, but that is something very spiritual that can happen to a human being. Only those who have the flexibility to get closer to their cores will be so affected by this. But they would get closer to their cores anyway.

You were going to start your next movie with Ayushmann Khurrana … what's the status?

Yes, he was going to start shooting with Ayushmann in late April. The state is not in my hands. The state is decided by the virus. Hopefully he will be arrested, controlled and killed soon.

How has quarantine changed your outlook on life?

My outlook on life has not changed. But it will probably help me move in the directions I was contemplating in my mind. You know we are riding the tiger and we cannot get out of it, because the tiger will kill us. What this blockade has done is that it has freed us from the backs of the tigers we were all riding. But the tiger is still parked outside.

What kind of books, movies or web programs are you reading / watching in this block?

I'm a documentary guy of a guy. I like to know about my world in the present, in the past and in the future. Most of my time goes there. So is there peer pressure on Arrey Tu Ne Yeh Nahin Dekha? Shows as Money Heist. There are some movies that I like to watch over and over again. So that's happening too … I'm reading Integration Of The Indian State by V P Menon, right now. It is a bit of a difficult read in the sense that it is history and it is written in English, which is different from what we read today.

What are the web shows that you would recommend?

patriot act

Chernobyl

Narcos

Mind hunters

What is bothering you most right now: the blockade or the debates on television channels about a particular community responsible for spreading the virus?

The term & # 39; a particular community, has become a passe. Let's call them Muslims. The country's journalists are doing nothing of the sort. There was this strange accident and some pranksters escaped from a circus. Some news channels hired these pranksters as news anchors. So yes, they are the ones who do this, not the real journalists. The world community is making fun of us. Then this will die out. These things sometimes seem powerful and popular, but they have a limited life. Nothing lives beyond basic human emotions.

What is the first thing you will do after the closure is over?

I have a feeling I won't get out once the lock is over. I just want to look at people, deal with this new normal. I think it will be very funny. We will become maniacs on the roads. People who have not taken out their cars will take their cars. Then the roads will become a disaster. I have decided that if you break the closure the first, I will not go out until the third or fourth.