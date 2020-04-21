Eva Marcille melts the hearts of fans with this video with a little boy

Eva Marcille shared a video with a boy who sings the music of Bob Marley. Check out the video that he shared on his social media account and that managed to make his fans and followers smile.

‘Stop for a second and listen to this boy, he has something to tell you. Don't worry about anything because every little thing will be fine … Three little birds … Bob Marley éI stole this from my little brother @ ejking21 And that's it, on time and just in time, & # 39; Eva subtitled her video on I G.

A fan exclaimed: ‘Why is this the cutest !!!! Sir! "And someone else said," It feels different to come from a pure heart. "

Another commenter posted this message: "OMG THIS MADE MY ALL MORNING."

A fan said: Qué How adorable! I have 3 children and the fight is real! We needed this! God bless you and your family ❤️ ’and someone else posted this:‘ It just warmed my heart! Thank goodness for the babies and their reminders. "

Another commenter wrote, "This baby makes my heart smile every time someone posts the video …", while a follower said, "So cute and handsome. Young prince continues to shine. '

Eva also shared a photo with her morning show that she is recording from her home these days. A fan said to her, "Gurl you are so beautiful that I love you on the show and what you stand for."

Just the other day, Eva showed her support for Kenya Moore and republished an important announcement Kenya made on her social media account. This is National Infertility Day. You should definitely check out the message from Kenya that some of her friends republished.

As you probably already know, Kenya had serious problems when she wanted a baby and struggled long before she could have her miracle baby, Brooklyn Daly.



