Epic gives in to Google and launches Fortnite in the Play Store

Epic Games has released its hit Battle Royale Fortnite via the official Android Play Store, 18 months after launching the game as downloadable third-party software outside of Google's official mobile app market. Epic says it is doing so because Google puts third-party software at a disadvantage by warning users of potential security issues that may not exist and characterizing any software not released through the Play Store as malware.

"After 18 months of operation Fortnite on Android outside of the Google Play Store, we've come to a basic understanding, "says the Epic statement." Google puts downloadable software outside of Google Play at a disadvantage, through technical and commercial measures like scary and repetitive security pop-ups. for downloaded and updated software, restrictive agreements and agreements from manufacturers and operators, Google public relations that characterize third-party software sources malware and new efforts such as Google Play Protect to directly block software obtained outside the Google Play store. "

For all these reasons, Epic says it will now launch the game through an official Android channel, which means the company will now pay Google the 30 percent cut required by the Play Store for all in-app purchases. Epic CEO Tim Sweeney has been a vocal critic of both the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store, accusing both platforms of abusing their respective positions in the market to charge developers more than necessary .

"The 30 percent store tax is a high cost in a world where 70 percent of game developers must cover the entire cost of developing, operating, and supporting their games," Sweeney said in August 2018 when Epic first launched Fortnite how an installation application that anyone on Android can download from a mobile web browser. On open mobile platforms such as Android, Sweeney said, "30 percent are disproportionate to the cost of services these stores perform, such as payment processing, download bandwidth, and customer service." .

Sweeney's feelings don't seem to have changed, despite the release of Epic Fortnite through the Play Store. "We hope that Google will review its policies and business in the near future, so that all developers are free to contact and engage in customer commerce on Android and the Play Store through open services, including paid services, that can compete on a level playing field, ”concludes Epic's statement.

In December, Epic attempted to obtain a 30 percent cut exemption, calling the rate "illegal,quot; for platforms with more than 50 percent market share. (Epic released Fortnite via the iOS app store in 2018, under the assumption that bypassing Apple's strict security policies and restrictions was not a possibility. Epic has been paying Apple the required fees, the argument being that iOS is more restrictive than Android but also much smaller in global market share.)

"Epic is not looking for a special exception for ourselves; rather we hope to see a general change in the practices of the smartphone industry in this regard," the company said in a statement at the time regarding Android. "We have asked that Google does not enforce its public expectation that products distributed through Google Play use Google's paid service for in-app purchase. "

Google, however, rejected the request and wrote in response: "Google Play has a business model and billing policy that allows us to invest in our platform and tools to help developers build successful businesses and keep users safe. We welcome any developer who recognizes the value of Google Play and hope that they will participate on the same terms as other developers. "

More recently, Epic has converted what was once called Fortnite Launcher, the software that allowed Epic to bypass the Play Store, in the Epic Games app, with the intention of making it a mobile counterpart to the company's PC gaming market. The app can still be downloaded from Epic's website, where it grants access to the company's cross platform. Battle breakers RPG Looks like you can also load sideways Fortnite on Android by going to a similar link on the company's website.