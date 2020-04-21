Eminem celebrates an important milestone in sobriety

Eminem has marked an important milestone in his battle against addiction: 12 years of sobriety. The 47-year-old rapper, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, posted a photo of his 12-year-old coin to Instagram, and in the caption he referenced his song. Not afraid.

“Clean dozen, in the books! I'm not scared, "Eminem wrote in the caption, referencing the 2010 song detailing his battle against addiction and recovery. The 15-time Grammy Award winner recorded the song after a methadone overdose in 2007 when took the blue pills someone gave him.

"I just can't go on living this way / So I'm starting today / I'm going to get out of this cage / I'm on my feet, I'm going to face my demons / I'm maninin & # 39 ;, I & # 39;" I'm holding firm / Now I've had enough, now I'm so fed up / Time to put my life back together right now, "Eminem said on the track.

He also says later in the song that he decided to clean up, but "probably did it subliminally for,quot; his daughters: Alaina, 26, Hailie, 24 and Whitney, 18. Eminem shares Hailie with his ex-wife Kim Scott, while Alaina is his adoptive niece and Whitney is the daughter of Kim from a previous relationship.

Eminem has been candid about his difficulties with prescription medications, including Vicodin, Ambien, Valium, and methadone. He told the New York Times In 2010, when she took the blue pills that caused her overdose, "I didn't know it was methadone." He added that he used to take pills where he could.

"I was taking everything that someone was giving me," said the rapper.

His addiction problem reportedly started when he filmed the 2002 movie 8 miles and took Ambien while working extra long days on set. He said Rolling Stone in 2011 he was taking so many pills that he wasn't even taking them to get high. Instead, it got to the point where it had to make them feel normal.

"It was making them feel normal. Not that I didn't get high. I just had to take a ridiculous amount. I mean that in one day I could consume between 40 and 60 Valium. And Vicodin … maybe 20, 30? I do not know. I was taking a lot of shit, Eminem said.

After his December 2007 overdose, Eminem began attending meetings to help him clean up, and Elton John became his sponsor. The rapper explained that John had substance abuse problems in the past, so when he wanted to get sober he called the singer.

Eminem says she chose John because he was someone in the business who can relate to the lifestyle and understands how hectic things can be. In Elton John's Memoirs of 2019 Me, wrote that every time he calls Eminem to see how he is, he always answers the phone saying: "Hello, you old fool,quot;, who according to him is "very Eminem,quot;.



