Eminem celebrates 12 years of sobriety!

On Monday Eminem celebrated a huge milestone and shared the moment with fans via social media.

He took his Insmagram to show his pin as he celebrated 12 years of being sober. The pin consists of an edifying message, "one day at a time," and it also says "unity," "service," and "unity," which are the three legacies of AA, according to Billboard.

In the post, Eminem captioned the pin's photo and said, "Clean dozen, in the books! I'm not scared."

Eminem has been no stranger to sharing his struggles within his music, and his drug addiction in the past is no different. With album titles like "Relapse,quot;, "Recovery,quot; and "Revival,quot;, it has been opened with its listeners when it reached its current milestone.

In 2015, he spoke to Men's diary about his previous addiction while detailing the weight he had gained at a certain point.

He said: “In 2007, I overdosed on pills and entered the hospital. It was close to 230 pounds. I'm not sure how I got so big, but I have ideas. The Vicodin and Valium coating he had been taking for years leaves a hole in his stomach, so to avoid stomach pain, he was constantly eating, and eating poorly. "

Eminem also talked about running excessively during that time as well.

“I have the brain of an addict, and when it came to running, I think I got a little carried away, became a hunting hamster. Seventeen miles a day on a treadmill. I got up in the morning, and before going to the studio, I ran eight and a half miles in about an hour. Then I would go home and run another eight and a half years. "

Eminem was also supported by his old friend and fellow rapper Royce Da 5 & # 39; 9, who shared a photo of Eminem holding one of his sobriety pins, and placed number 12 on the photo to commemorate that this year 12 ago years since he has been sober and said: "And counting … proud of you, my brother."

Congratulations to Eminem!

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94