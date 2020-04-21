Eminem celebrates 12 years of sobriety

Kevin Winter / Getty Images
One day at a time, EminemHe has reached 12 years of sobriety.
The 15-time Grammy winner went to social media on Monday night in honor of a special milestone: the anniversary of his sobriety. "A clean dozen, on the books! I'm not afraid," captioned a photo of her 12-year-old sobriety coin in commemoration of the occasion.
The coin features the words "unit,quot;, "service,quot; and "recovery,quot; and has the reminder "One day at a time,quot; at the top of the pin.
The star has previously discussed her past addiction to prescription drugs, saying Rolling Stone in 2011, "I was taking so many pills that I didn't even take them to get high anymore. I took them to feel normal. Not that I didn't get high. I just had to take a ridiculous amount. I mean that in one day I could consume between 40 and 60 Valium. And Vicodin … maybe 20, 30? I don't know. I was taking a lot of s-t. "
After a failed rehab season, an overdose in 2007, and a relapse soon after, Eminem sought the help of a rehab counselor and committed to sobriety in 2008.
In 2018, he reached a decade of sobriety.
"What sobriety has taught me the most," he said. GQ in 2011, "is the way I'm connected: why my thought process is so different … I realized that the way I am helps with music. Sporadic thoughts will appear in my head and I will have to go write Something, and the next thing you know, I've written an entire song in an hour. But sometimes it sucks, and I wish I was hooked up like a normal person and able to go have a fucking drink. But that's the most important thing about addiction: when you realize you can't f – k & # 39; s well you can no—F – k with any Never more. I never understood when people would say it is a disease. Like, 'Stop it, d-khead. It is not a disease! But I finally realized, F-k, man, it really is. "
%MINIFYHTML8624ff51409c210c842866669b54db7a12%