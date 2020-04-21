Eminem celebrates 12 years of sobriety

One day at a time, EminemHe has reached 12 years of sobriety.

The 15-time Grammy winner went to social media on Monday night in honor of a special milestone: the anniversary of his sobriety. "A clean dozen, on the books! I'm not afraid," captioned a photo of her 12-year-old sobriety coin in commemoration of the occasion.

The coin features the words "unit,quot;, "service,quot; and "recovery,quot; and has the reminder "One day at a time,quot; at the top of the pin.

The star has previously discussed her past addiction to prescription drugs, saying Rolling Stone in 2011, "I was taking so many pills that I didn't even take them to get high anymore. I took them to feel normal. Not that I didn't get high. I just had to take a ridiculous amount. I mean that in one day I could consume between 40 and 60 Valium. And Vicodin … maybe 20, 30? I don't know. I was taking a lot of s-t. "