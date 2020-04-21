Eliza Coupe to star in Fox comedy pilot "Pivoting" Tristram Shapeero to direct – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: Happy ending old student Eliza Coupe is set to star in the Fox comedy pilot Pivoting. She is the first actor chosen on the project, a half-hour, single-camera comedy by writer Liz Astrof, Kapital Entertainment by Aaron Kaplan, and Warner Bros TV. Tristram Shapeero has come on board to lead.

Primetime-Panic Your complete guide for pilots and direct orders to the series

Like the rest of the 2020 transmission pilots, Pivoting It was suspended in mid-March amid a massive shutdown of Hollywood production due to the coronavirus pandemic. Fox, who only has a handful of pilots in charge during the traditional cycle of the pilot season this year, has been the most active during the entire period of production suspension, working on the distribution of the remaining tracks and other pilot hires. .

As part of the modified pilot season strategy this year, all networks commissioned second scripts for their pilots after the start of the shutdown last month.

Pivoting It is a slightly different situation. Because Astrof wrote it to the specifications, when Fox caught the project in a script agreement plus penalty last fall, he included commissioning a second script. I heard that the second script came so strong that it was approved to pilot. Like the rest of the Fox pilots, Pivoting Also last month I received a backup script order. That additional script, which I hear incorporates elements of the original spec script, is currently being written.

Written by Astrof and directed by Sjapeero, Pivoting Follow three women, Amy (Coupe), Jodie, and Sarah, after the death of their childhood best friend. Faced with the reality that life is short, in desperate attempts to find happiness, they make a series of impulsive, inadvisable and self-indulgent decisions, strengthening their bond by demonstrating that it is never too late to ruin your life.

Coupe's Amy is the fun and unconventional producer of a local cooking show who decides to spend more time with her children after the death of her close friend Coleen, despite the fact that she knows nothing about parenting and considers that 30 minutes your children are downright exhausting. Amy is also trying to help her two other best friends, Jodie and Sarah, who are at a comic crossroads in their lives.

Astrof Executive produces with Shapeero and Kapital’s Kaplan and Dana Honor. WBTV and Kapital will co-produce with Fox Entertainment.

Coupe was only recently made available to pilots after starring in the television series. Future man, whose third and final season is currently airing on Hulu.

In addition to his starring role in the cult ABC comedy series Happy endingsCoupe topped the 2016 US comedy series Retired from play. She has had recurring roles on Showtime. house of liesFrom hulu Casual, ABC Quantico and from CBS Millers. The couple is represented by UTA, Kirsten Ames Management, and attorney Jeffrey Bernstein.

Shapeero comes from two consecutive collaborations with Mindy Kaling. He served as director and executive producer at Hulu & # 39; s Four Weddings and a Funeral and from NetflixI have never. Shapeero's extensive television credits also include directing the pilot and multiple episodes of Netflix.Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. He is represented by WME.