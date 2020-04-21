Dwayne Johnson's tribute to daughter Tiana will warm your heart

Instagram / Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson just shared a very sweet birthday message for your 2 year old daughter, Tiana.
the Jumanji Star went to Instagram on Tuesday morning to post an adorable photo of her baby's birthday celebration. In his social media post, Johnson, who hosted Tiana with his wife. Lauren Hashian On April 17, 2018, he wrote that he is "full of gratitude,quot; after his daughter's birthday weekend.
"(Heart) is filled with gratitude for a beautiful birthday weekend with our 2-year-old little tornado of love, strength and wit, baby Tia," wrote The Rock. "Spending every day, all day with my daughters has been the best blessing on the positive side during this challenging pandemic."
"Lifting a birthday milk bottle and toasting Bop, Peppa Pig and a house full of estrogens," Johnson added with a wink.
In Johnson's birthday photo, a smiling Tiana can be seen holding a bottle of milk while sitting at a table next to her cake.
Tiana is the second daughter of Johnson and Hashian together and their third general. They are also parents of daughter Jasmine Johnson, 4, and Johnson shares daughter Simone Alexandra Johnson, 18 years old, with Dany Garcia.
Hashian also paid tribute to her daughter Tiana in a social media post over the weekend.
"TIA the little angel that came and completed the picture. The sweetest girl in the world. The baby that can make your heart make fireworks," wrote Hashian. Every minute of the trip was a joy! 2 is going to be exceptional … The best birthday … PURE LOVE LOVE LOVE .. Happy birthday Angel Baby ".
Almost a year has passed since he long loves Johnson and Hashian got married.
The couple made the surprise announcement on social media in August 2019.
"Yes," Johnson wrote alongside stunning photos of the celebration. "August 18, 2019. Hawaii. Pōmaikaʻi (blessed) @laurenhashianofficial,quot;.
