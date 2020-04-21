Dwayne Johnson's tribute to daughter Tiana will warm your heart

Dwayne Johnson just shared a very sweet birthday message for your 2 year old daughter, Tiana.

the Jumanji Star went to Instagram on Tuesday morning to post an adorable photo of her baby's birthday celebration. In his social media post, Johnson, who hosted Tiana with his wife. Lauren Hashian On April 17, 2018, he wrote that he is "full of gratitude,quot; after his daughter's birthday weekend.

"(Heart) is filled with gratitude for a beautiful birthday weekend with our 2-year-old little tornado of love, strength and wit, baby Tia," wrote The Rock. "Spending every day, all day with my daughters has been the best blessing on the positive side during this challenging pandemic."

"Lifting a birthday milk bottle and toasting Bop, Peppa Pig and a house full of estrogens," Johnson added with a wink.

In Johnson's birthday photo, a smiling Tiana can be seen holding a bottle of milk while sitting at a table next to her cake.