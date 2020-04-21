Dua Lipa and Rita Ora will join forces to cover Foo Fighters & # 39; & # 39; Times Like These & # 39; for COVID-19 Charity

WENN

Ellie Goulding, Chris Martin, Sean Paul, Bastille, Hailee Steinfeld and 5 Seconds of Summer will also participate in the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge event to benefit the WHO Solidarity Response Fund.

Dua Lipa, Rita praysand Ellie Goulding come together to perform a charity covered by the Foo Fighters"Times Like These" as part of a BBC radio special on Thursday, April 23.

The trio will join Sean Paul, Bastille, Hailee Steinfeld, 5 seconds of summerand Chris Martin, among others, for the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge event. A video accompanying the new song will be released during the BBC's The Big Night In telethon on Thursday night.

Proceeds from the recording of Stay Home Live Lounge will benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

"I am very proud that we were able to come together to record this song and I cannot wait for everyone to hear it," Dua Lipa said in a statement. "Thinking of everyone around the world at this difficult time. I love you all."

"I am honored to join such a great lineup," added Goulding. "More than ever it is important to remember the valuable role each of us has to play in bringing hope, courage and strength to each other. I hope this track brings comfort in such a difficult time."

The radio special comes just after the British edition of the "One World: Together At Home" television special on Sunday night, during which stars like Paul MCCARTNEY, Elton John, The Rolling Stones, Small mix and Tim jones conducted from their homes and studios to celebrate health workers and essential personnel working in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.