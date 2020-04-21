Drew Barrymore recalls the experience of working with her daughter as her photographer in Essay Sincere

Instagram

The former star of & # 39; The Diet of Santa Clarita & # 39; jokes that he worked with & # 39; the smallest and most melancholic photographer in the world & # 39; when the coronavirus caused him to miss a cover photo shoot for The Sunday Times Style.

drew Barrymore He has found a professional photographer on his little daughter. After her plans to do a photo shoot on a magazine cover in New York City were hampered by the coronavirus blockade, the first "Santa Clarita Diet"Star hired 7-year-old Olive to make it happen and recalled the experience in a candid trial.

Writing an article for The Sunday Times Style, the 45-year-old man recounted how the photo shoot became an intimate family affair. "Sure, it's not the traditional way of doing things, but … I see this time as an opportunity to do things differently! The Sunday Times sent me a bag of disposable cameras, in color and in black and white. , and a bunch of Polaroid movies (Polaroid and movie! Yaaaas !!!!!), "he started.

"The first day, we went to the beach at sunset and brought a trunk full of clothes that Style had sent," el "Never been Kissed"The actress continued. She noted that she and Olive enlisted the help of Christy Doramus," a woman I have worked with for almost a decade, who lives close by and kept her distance (6 feet), "for the photo shoot at the beach.

In the article, the mother of two children confessed that there was a time during the photo shoot when she and her oldest daughter with her ex-husband. Will Kopelman they began to argue among themselves. He teased her to jokingly mark her little girl "the smallest and cranky photographer in the world."

Barrymore has also used Instagram to divulge details on how she got Olive to agree to take the role of photographer. Along with a series of behind-the-scenes photos, he spoke about the conversation he had with the 7-year-old, starting with asking his daughter, "Olive, will you be taking photos for the @theststyle photoshoot? It's for a magazine! people work for years to shoot!

When asked by Olive why he is asking him to shoot and who normally does so, he "Charlie's Angels"Star replied," A photographer. But right now, the world is in a crazy place. Everything is an opportunity to do things differently! So, what do you say? Do you want to be my photographer? To which, Olive replied: "I am honored to be your photographer. I like to take photos, so thanks. "

<br />

As for the experience of doing a photo shoot on the beach in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, Barrymore shared in the article: "I switched right there on the cold sand and looked to see if anyone was nearby … but no! The world is very calm now, and you can feel it. " She added: "One minute is unsettling and the next minute you feel like everyone is a playground."