Draya Michele wants a 'scary pregnancy' vacation after quarantine

While some people love & # 39; Basketball Wives L.A. & # 39; 35-year-old alum joke she shares on Instagram Stories, some others can't help but call her cheesy about it.

People around the world have been forced to stay home, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to threaten the lives of many. Among those who spend their days inside is Draya Michele, who apparently already has a plan for when this quarantine period ends.

As for the Instagram stories, the media personality wrote: "I need a nasty vacation after this virus. I mean NASTY. Scare the NASTY pregnancy."

Some people loved her joke, while others couldn't help but call her cheesy about it. "Some thoughts should be kept in our minds, not written in public …" one commented, while another wrote: "He is so thirsty for attention that he is pathetic right now." Meanwhile, someone else wrote, "Lol, it's weird to say this to the public."

Someone else wrote a long reply to their post, "I don't think it's the lesson. Everyone plans to go wild, party and fornicate when this is done … I think it's the opposite of what people should be doing. If you survive to this, just be grateful and continue to do things cleanly with great moderation. " On the other hand, one person said: "People who seek everything but God …"

During the quarantine, Draya has been treating fans with various bikini photos. More recently, she shared a thump of herself against a white painted stone wall as she leaned her body forward with her hands placed against the wall. Flaunting his murderous curves, the "Basketball Wives L.A.Alum wore a small string bikini that helped her show off her wide neckline and toned abs and hourglass hips. She kept her accessories simple and styled her hair into a straight bun.

"It will be 80th this week," he wrote at the bottom of the post.