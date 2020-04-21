Dorian Missick joins practically produced social distance episode – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: Former Southland star Dorian Missick is set for a key guest role in All get upThe first special episode virtually produced by the coronavirus pandemic.

In a true family affair of social estrangement, Missick will be joined by his wife, the lead Simone Missick, in the role of DJ Tailwind, who will be present throughout the episode, which will air on Monday, May 4 at 9 PM in CBS.

Simone Missick as Judge Lola Carmichael

Photo: Monty Brinton / CBS



According to the producers, “the DJ is our guide through the streets of Los Angeles, a comforting and sometimes irreverent voice that we hear when we see beautiful moving images of the almost deserted city, accompanied by rhythms and music. He is an unknown DJ from a dance party who lives in Los Angeles and is overcoming the blockage by sharing his music and, occasionally, his thoughts with the world through his laptop at home. "

Related story Senate Approves Coronavirus Package That Injects Hundreds Of Billions More Into Small Business Aid Program

As previously reported, virtual images will be filmed at each of the series' homes, and the producers plan to use VFX to create the necessary funds. A director of photography operating alone from a vehicle will capture exterior images that reflect the desolate environment that currently exists on the streets and in Los Angeles neighborhoods. The entire episode will be filmed respecting the rules and technologies of social distancing that take place in the world as it exists now. Executive producer Michael Robin will direct.

The Warner Bros. TV and CBS TV Studios drama series is the first primetime scripted series to embark on virtual production to make a new episode that reflects current realities and complies with social distancing rules.

The show's consulting producer, former Los Angeles County District Attorney Gil Garcetti, is providing information on how the justice system in Los Angeles continues, even during the pandemic. Throughout the episode, the characters in the series will be shown handling their "new normal" of everyday reality at home, to continue with their professional and personal lives, parallel to what the nation is currently facing.

In the episode, after debating the merits of continuing her work during this time, Judge Benner (Marg Helgenberger) authorizes Judge Lola Carmichael (Simone Missick) to preside over a virtual trial involving a sibling dispute and a stolen car. Emily (Jessica Camacho) represents the accused, a graffiti artist, and Mark (Wilson Bethel) prosecutes the D.A. office, marking the first time he has tried a case in Lola's "court". Additionally, Mark and Quinn (Lindsey Gort) continue to explore their romantic (and sexual) relationship while quarantined in separate homes; Judge Benner oversees the court from afar and struggles to learn how to cook; And Sara (Lindsay Mendez) has to balance her day job with a new side job as a food delivery driver. The relationship between Luke (J. Alex Brinson) and Emily is taxed by the split, and Germaphobe and guy A Sherri (Ruthie Ann Miles) face the new world order (des).

All get up It is a courtroom drama that follows the chaotic, hopeful, and sometimes absurd life of its judges, prosecutors, and public defenders as they work with bailiffs, employees, and police to obtain justice for the people of Los Angeles in the midst of a flawed legal process. Among them is newly appointed Judge Lola Carmichael (Simone Missick), a highly respected and impressive former Deputy District Attorney who does not intend to sit on the bench in her new role, but leans in, immediately pushing the limits and challenging the expectations of what a judge can be.

The show is produced by Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios, and the executive producer is Greg Spottiswood, Michael M. Robin, Len Goldstein, and Dee Harris-Lawrence.

Dorian Missick is known for her starring role in the acclaimed TNT series Southland in front of Regina King. He also resorted on TNT Animal Kingdom, and currently appears in the role of Jamal in the ABC drama For life. His recent film work includes Brian Banks with Greg Kinnear and Aldis Hodge, the SXSW Independent GeniusFrom sony Annie Screen Gem’s Deliver us from eviland Big words (Slamdance 2014) which was distributed by Ava Duvernay's films Array, in which she played the main character. He is represented by APA and Silver Lining Entertainment.