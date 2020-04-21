Don't sleep on these 25 while you slept secrets

Can you believe 25 years have passed since "While you were sleeping,quot; woke us up to our crazy love for Sandra Bullock?

Directed by John Turtletaub and starring the then-promising star and Bill Pullman, the guy who had no chance against Tom Hanks in Insomnia in Seattle, While you were Sleeping It surprised everyone when it became one of the most successful movies of 1995.

Starring Bullock as Lucy, a lone token collector who is helplessly in love with PeterPeter Gallagher), a traveler he admires from afar until he saves his life and then ends up telling his family, including his handsome brother Jack (Pullman), that she is his fiancee. There is an unexpected romance, family ties and a happy ending.

Sure, it's a story that could easily have been creepy and taken a turn for a thriller for life, but thanks to Bullock's undeniable charisma and charming chemistry with Pullman, While You Were Sleeping is still one of the most beloved offerings in the gender for 25 years. after its launch.

However, he could almost have starred in two other major romantic comedy ladies and a former James Bond.