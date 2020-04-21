Don't sleep on these 25 while you slept secrets

Can you believe 25 years have passed since "While you were sleeping,quot; woke us up to our crazy love for Sandra Bullock?
Directed by John Turtletaub and starring the then-promising star and Bill Pullman, the guy who had no chance against Tom Hanks in Insomnia in Seattle, While you were Sleeping It surprised everyone when it became one of the most successful movies of 1995.
Starring Bullock as Lucy, a lone token collector who is helplessly in love with PeterPeter Gallagher), a traveler he admires from afar until he saves his life and then ends up telling his family, including his handsome brother Jack (Pullman), that she is his fiancee. There is an unexpected romance, family ties and a happy ending.
Sure, it's a story that could easily have been creepy and taken a turn for a thriller for life, but thanks to Bullock's undeniable charisma and charming chemistry with Pullman, While You Were Sleeping is still one of the most beloved offerings in the gender for 25 years. after its launch.
However, he could almost have starred in two other major romantic comedy ladies and a former James Bond.
Here are 25 secrets you may not know While you were Sleeping, including some surprising revelations about the writer's original script Frederic Lebow, who wrote the film with Daniel G. Sullivan…
1. The original working title of the film was Eat Guy, which was a joking reference to his writers, and Lebow told Buzzfeed UK: "For a year or two, Dan and I were known in Los Angeles as the & # 39; Coma Guys & # 39;".
2. Lebow also revealed that the plot of the film was inspired by a joke he once made about his own love life, explaining: "I remember when Dan got married and was having trouble getting a date. I said something like," I'm a loser. I couldn't even have a date with a woman in a coma. Dan laughed and we started to pick that idea. "
3. The original version had the woman in a coma with the man pretending to be committed to her.
4. The first option for Lucy? Meg Ryan
5. "The person who was originally intended to make the film was Demi Moore"Lebow revealed." They couldn't agree on a contract, so that fell apart. "He also revealed that Julia Roberts transmitted the paper. "A lot of great actresses passed it by."
6. While Speed had just come out the year before, WYWS It was Sandra Bullock's first romantic comedy and it was the movie that secured her place as one of the best actresses in Hollywood.
According to Lebow, Bullock contacted the studio to star in the movie after reading the script on the set of Speed, with Lebow claiming, "Sandra contacted the studio and said it was exactly the kind of thing she wanted to do, that she could relate to a lot of it, especially loneliness, the importance of family."
8. Bill Pullman went from the good guy who finishes second to the protagonist of WYWS when he assumed the role of Jack. But two other great superstars were considered first.
"I know at that time Patrick Swayze was considered by Bill. I think we had Dennis Quaid in mind when writing that part, "Lebow revealed." But Bill was one of the first options of all. In hindsight, no one could have played better than him. "
9. And in writing the role of the comatose dreamer Peter, the writing duo had 007 in mind: Pierce Brosnan.
11. Peter Gallagher ended up playing the role of Peter and had a trick to acting like he was in a coma: he would actually fall asleep.
If I was going to be in a coma, I was going to be out; If that was all he had to do, he would try, "he told Vulture." I was worried about staying out too late the night before, because maybe I would be so tired that I wouldn't be able to fall asleep at work. Can you imagine, hey, I didn't come all the way here to pretend. "
12. A discreet Christmas movie, WYWS It was not originally intended to be one. "We didn't set it up at Christmas while writing, it became that," Lebow revealed to Buzzfeed UK. "The studios wanted it to be established over the holidays, as it would be easier to sell."
13. The scene where the newsboy falls off his bike? It was not in the original script and resulted in a broken wrist for the young actor.
14. While filming the scene of the accident on the train tracks, Bullock accidentally dropped Gallagher's head onto a spike. "I think, 'Oh, now I have to stay relaxed while my head hits the tip of the railroad.'" The o.c. star told Vulture. "He looked up, like," OMG, what's going on? "And boom. It didn't really hurt me. It just hurt a little bit. At least the train didn't hit us."
15. According to Gallagher, many changes were made to the original script regarding his character, explaining: "I can't remember exactly how it changed, but it wasn't grounded either. It was unnecessarily arched."
16. Within three years of the launch of WYWS, both Bullock and Pullman would play parenting to Mae Whitman. Bullock played her mother in 1998 Hope floats, while Pullman was his father in the 1996 box office hit Independence Day.
17. Fans can visit Callahan's home, located in La Grange, Illinois, and which was on the market in 2018.
18. Gallagher improvised: "Do I like jelly?" as well as the part of the alphabet after Peter wakes up, "Because I was thinking, OK, if I really have amnesia and believe it, how the hell do I know anything?" the actor told Vulture.
19. Some quick celebrity-related cameos: John Travoltathe sister of Margaret plays a nurse in the hospital while Dick Cusack, John Cusack and Joan Cusackfather of, played Peter's doctor.
20. Although happy not to be the "third,quot; in a love triangle, Pullman admitted that Los Angeles Times who had a "big embarrassment,quot; during the first table read with the cast because Jack was "a subscribed role,quot;, and called the character "all crying and unhappy,quot;.
He added: "It was a terrifying trip. I did not know how well they would receive my forcefulness." But they did, with Turtletaub saying, "Bill contributed a lot to the script because of what was already there, and we saw that he could clearly bring much more than was not there."
21. Lucy's Italian neighbor Joe? Jr. Does it seem a little more New York than Chicago? There's a reason for that, as Lebow revealed, the movie "was originally based in Brooklyn, but Disney and the director wanted to do it in Chicago."
22) While you were Sleeping It turned out to be the only script that Sullivan and Lebow would sell and never write another movie together.
2. 3) While you were Sleeping Bullock earned his first Golden Globe nomination.
24. Made for just $ 18 million, the sleeper ended up raising over $ 182 million, hitting Bad boys out of place number 1, and it's still one of Bullock's highest grossing films.
25. Lebow revealed that they were approached about a possible sequel, and told Buzzfeed UK: "At the time, they immediately said we had to follow up. We said there was nowhere to go. One of the people in the study said If we could think of a good angle for a sequel, he would buy us both a car! We could have written a stupid sequel, but we didn't think it deserved one. He dropped after that. Maybe other writers could have but didn't they chased him. "
