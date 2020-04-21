Donald Trump says immigration ban will last 60 days – Deadline

President Donald Trump said he will issue an executive order that will restrict immigration for the next 60 days. It will apply to those seeking permanent residence but not to those who enter the country temporarily.

"It would be wrong and unfair for Americans fired by the virus to be replaced by new immigrant workers sent from abroad," Trump told reporters at his briefing on Tuesday.

Trump announced his move to restrict immigration in a tweet Monday night. It left important questions about who it would cover and whether it would limit the flow of immigrants on work visas.

Trump said the executive order was still being written and was likely to be issued on Wednesday. He declined to say what kind of exemptions it could include.

He said his concern was that Americans "put themselves first in line for jobs when the United States reopens its doors."

"We want to protect workers, and as we move forward, we will become even more protective of them," he said.

According to Bloomberg News, a draft order included exemptions for job seekers in the food production and medical field, but certain workers with H1-B visas, including those in the tech sector, would have to provide new certifications.