Donald Trump lies about not leaving the White House "in months,quot; despite holding protests in February and March and social media applauds!

The President went so far as to claim that he had not left the White House for months in the midst of the quarantine despite the fact that it is definitely in the public domain! Donald Trump held no less than 5 demonstrations in February and March and people on social media were quick to accuse him of the lies.

POTUS is known for always making all sorts of wacky claims, but he seems to realize how easy it is to refute them.

That said, during his update on the April White House coronavirus, COVID-19, he claimed he has been stuck there for months, doing his part to try to flatten the curve and stop the spread of the pandemic.

Obviously, it wasn't long before social media users flooded Twitter with mocking posts, reminding him of all the protests he definitely kept out of the White House even two months ago!

It was as if he had forgotten the amount of backlash he received in February precisely because of the little he did to prepare the country for the impending outbreak.

Fast forward weeks later, and the United States is now the epicenter of the outbreak with far more cases than anywhere else in the world!

As for his latest lie, it all started with Yamiche Alcindor of PBS News Hour asking about it, prompting Trump to argue that "I took it very seriously."

She reminded him that "You had rallies in February and March and there are some Americans who say …"

At this point, she was interrupted, the president insisted that "I do not know about the protests." I really don't know about demonstrations. I know one thing. I haven't been out of the White House in months, except to give away a wonderful The Comfort ship … "

Yamiche did not give up, reminding him that he did demonstrate in March, Trump again struggling to remember: ‘Did I hold a demonstration? Sorry, I have a rally. Did I hold a rally? Let me tell you that in January when I did this we had virtually no cases or deaths. "

It's also surprising to see Trump caught in a lie. Trump: "I haven't been out of the White House in months." @Yamiche: "You had a rally in March,quot;. pic.twitter.com/sEu1v5KTYK – Pod Save America (@PodSaveAmerica) April 20, 2020

It's safe to say that Twitter had a picnic with their responses!

