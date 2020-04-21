Do you need an escape? Outer Banks Stars are here to help

Do you need a vacation from your social distance? Go to Netflix & # 39; s External banks. Let the series begin Chase stokes take it away:

"There are four friends who live in this type of shit zone called Cut. While they live there, a hurricane comes and destroys all power. They discover that there is a shipwreck that my father has been trying to find for several years … that is sank with $ 400 million in gold. After my father disappeared, we found a certain clue that could lead us to where the gold is or find my father, "Stokes told E! News & # 39; Lilliana Vazquez.