Do you need an escape? Outer Banks Stars are here to help

Do you need a vacation from your social distance? Go to Netflix & # 39; s External banks. Let the series begin Chase stokes take it away:
"There are four friends who live in this type of shit zone called Cut. While they live there, a hurricane comes and destroys all power. They discover that there is a shipwreck that my father has been trying to find for several years … that is sank with $ 400 million in gold. After my father disappeared, we found a certain clue that could lead us to where the gold is or find my father, "Stokes told E! News & # 39; Lilliana Vazquez.
The series is full of mysteries, forbidden romances, and everything fans of teen dramas adore. It has been described as a mix between The o.c. and GooniesAnd that's exactly why Stokes originally went on to read for the role.
"The thing is, I love the Goonies So much so that sometimes when you see restarts and they don't hit as hard as they should. And with him Goonies, it is such an iconic film piece and it is so loved by so many people, so when I saw it, I thought: ‘I don't want to do that. I don't want to be responsible for destroying a cult classic movie & # 39; "he said. So it happened, but then he got another casting director's audition and read the pilot script and realized it wasn't a remake from Goonies. "I read it and thought,‘ Oh, this is not the Goonies. I made a giant mistake in February, "he said.
Click play to hear more from Stokes and cost Madelyn Cline, who she is quarantined with, in the video above.
