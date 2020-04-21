DJ Kool criticizes Donald Trump for using & # 39; Let Me Clear My Throat & # 39; to reject Obama and Biden

DJ Kool is the last celebrity to call Donald Trump for using his song in a promotional clip.

Trump posted a clip attacking former Vice President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama, with Kool's "Let Me Clear My Point,quot; in the background.

He jumped on Instagram to inform his fans that he did not give Trump permission to use his music.

"🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 TO ALL MY FOLLOWERS (PLEASE REST HELL FROM THIS)" begins the post "I HAD ABSOLUTELY NOTHING TO DO WITH THIS TWEET WIN THIS MORNING WHAT THEY USE MY MUSIC YOU ARE CONCERNED AND I FOUND MY MGMT TEAM RIGHT NOW TO ALL MY FOLLOWERS WHO FOUND ME IN SUPPORT OF THIS MATTER I LOVE YOU ALL THANK YOU AND GOD BLESS YOU (PLEASE REPLY THIS) 🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 "

Several celebrities have called Trump for using his music without permission.